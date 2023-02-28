Football

India U-17s determined to dish out better fare against Qatar

The Blue Colts will be looking to make a comeback in their second game after losing 1-3 against the same rivals on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
28 February, 2023 19:27 IST
The India U-17s, who are currently preparing for their AFC U-17 Asian Cup campaign later this year, saw a level contest in the first half, before conceding two in the second, in their previous game against Qatar.

The India U-17s, who are currently preparing for their AFC U-17 Asian Cup campaign later this year, saw a level contest in the first half, before conceding two in the second, in their previous game against Qatar.

The India U-17 Men’s National Team will play their Qatar counterparts in the second friendly match at the Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The Blue Colts will be looking to make a comeback in their second game after losing 1-3 against the same rivals on Saturday. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes sounded upbeat on the eve of the game.

“The mood in the camp is great. Yes, we faced defeat in the first game, but the boys are determined to get back in the second match and get a positive result against Qatar. This is the kind of determination one always looks for in the players, and I hope that we can erase our mistakes from the last game and move on,” said Fernandes.

“If you look at the first half, things were pretty even and we had created plenty of chances throughout the game. that’s always an encouraging sign,” said Fernandes. “We need to concentrate on finishing these chances, and the boys have been working really hard to do so.”

India’s match against Qatar will kick-off at the Aspire Academy at 7.30 pm IST.

