India U17 loses 1-3 to Getafe U17

The Indian under-17 men’s football team lost 1-3 against Getafe under-17 team on Wednesday in Otero de Herreros.

India got in front in the 12th minute with a strike from Korou but Getafe replied with three goals within the first half to seal the victory.

The team has been playing in the European nation as part of its preparation for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup to be held in Thailand in June.

The team had previously drawn 3-3 against Real Madrid U17 and defeated Atletico 2-1. It had also faced off against the Leganes youth team.

MORE TO FOLLOW