India U17 loses 1-3 to Getafe U17

The team has been playing in the European nation as part of its preparation for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup to be held in Thailand in June.

10 May, 2023 18:08 IST
The India U17 during a training camp before the Getafe match.

The India U17 during a training camp before the Getafe match. | Photo Credit: AIFF

The Indian under-17 men’s football team lost 1-3 against Getafe under-17 team on Wednesday in Otero de Herreros.

India got in front in the 12th minute with a strike from Korou but Getafe replied with three goals within the first half to seal the victory.

The team had previously drawn 3-3 against Real Madrid U17 and defeated Atletico 2-1. It had also faced off against the Leganes youth team.

