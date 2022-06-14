India vs Hong Kong, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: All you need to know, where to watch, squads

India and Hong Kong will be playing for the first place in the Group D of AFC Asian Cup Qualification at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday.

The Blue Tigers will have to beat Hong Kong in their last qualifying game to secure their berth in next year’s AFC Asian cup, while any other result will keep them in queue for a place through the runners-up list.

India’s skipper Sunil Chettri has been in great form and helped his side win their last two games.

India’s previous match against Afghanistan went down to the wire as the 37-year-old veteran Chettri converted an exquisite free-kick as a goal in the 86th minute where the Afghans scored the equaliser two minutes later.

Sahal came in as a substitute for the captain Chettri and scored the winner in the 92nd minute. This victory made India sit in the second spot of the group while Hong Kong tops the group, thanks to the goal difference.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: India and Hong Kong have faced each other 15 times and India leads the Head-to-Head record by winning 7 of the games. Hongkong won four among them and the remaining four games ended as ties.

FORM GUIDE: India and Hong Kong are in the same form in recent matches, with either side winning two matches and losing three in their last five fixtures.

India’s last 5 games:

India 1 - 2 Bahrain

India 0 - 3 Belarus

India 0 - 2 Jordan

India 2 - 0 Cambodia

India 2 - 1 Afghanistan

Hong Kong’s last 5 games:

Hong Kong 0 - 1 Iraq

Hong Kong 0 - 4 Bahrain

Hong Kong 0 - 2 Malaysia

Hong Kong 2 - 1 Afghanistan

Hong Kong 3 - 0 Cambodia

TEAM NEWS

India full squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Laxmikanth Kattimani, Amrinder Singh Defenders: Chinglesana Singh, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh. Head Coach: Igor Štimac

Hong Kong full squad:

Goalkeepers: Paulo César, Wang Zhenpeng, Yapp Hung Fai. Defenders: Fung Hing Wa, Lau Hok Ming, Law Tsz Chun, Tomas, Tsui Wang Kit, Wu Chun Ming, Yu Wai Lim Midfielders: Chan Siu Kwan, Huang Yang, Ju Ying Zhi, Jahangir Khan, Leung Kwun Chung, Diego Eli, Ngan Lok Fung, Matt Orr, Tse Sean Ka Keung, Wong Tsz Ho, Wong Wai, Yu Jesse Joy Yin, Yue Tze Nam Forwards: Fernando, Chung Wai Keung, Sun Ming Him Head Coach: Andersen J

Predicted Line-ups:

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Akash Mishra, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Roshan Naorem; Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam; Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri; Manvir Singh.

Hong Kong: Yapp Hung Fui; Sean Tse, Law Tsz Chan, Wong Tsz Ho, Yu Wai Lim, Huang Yang, Ju Yingzhi, Yue Tze Nam, Wai Wong; Matt Orr, Sun Ming Him.

When and where to watch?