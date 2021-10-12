SAFF Championship: What the India football team needs to qualify for final

The Indian football team got its SAFF Championship campaign back on track with a 1-0 victory over Nepal on Sunday in Maldives.

After two successive draws, India registered its first win of the competition after skipper Sunil Chhetri, his second goal in three matches, struck in the 82nd minute.

Igor Stimac's men go into the final group stage game against Maldives on Wednesday needing a win to ensure qualification for the final.

Team Matches Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points Maldives 3 2 0 1 3 1 2 6 Nepal 3 2 0 1 4 3 1 6 India 3 1 2 0 2 1 1 5 Bangladesh 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 Sri Lanka 4 0 1 3 2 5 -3 1

On the final round-robin matchday, Bangladesh takes on Nepal in an early evening kick-off which will be followed by India's match against the home side. The top two teams at the end of the round-robin stage, advance to the final on Saturday.

If teams finish level on points, they are separated by head-to-head record. If Nepal loses to Bangladesh, a draw might be enough for India to go through ahead of Nepal on superior head-to-head record.

India was dealt a blow in the form of an injury to Farukh Choudhary, who provided the assist for Chhetri on Sunday, that ruled him out of the tournament.

Where to watch?

The kick-off is slated for 9.30pm IST and will be telecasted and streamed live on Eurosport.