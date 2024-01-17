India vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup 2023: What does India need to do to qualify for the knockouts - Scenarios explained

India faces Uzbekistan in its second Group B fixture of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha on January 18, days after a 0-2 defeat at the hands of 2015 champion Australia.

Despite a gritty defensive display against the Socceroos, especially in the first half, the Blue Tigers fell behind courtesy of strikes from Jackson Irvine and substitute Jordan Bos.

The group’s other two teams, Uzbekistan and Syria settled for a goalless draw in their opening encounter. The former had an off day in front of goal with only two of its 14 shots striking the target.

With two games left in the group, here are the scenarios for India to qualify to the round of 16 phase of the tournament:

Match 2 - India beats Uzbekistan

If 102nd-ranked India manages to beat 68th-ranked Uzbekistan in the second Group A match, the team will qualify with another win against 91st-ranked Syria in its final group game. A draw will also suffice if both Syria and Uzbekistan fall to Australia in their respective encounters.

If India loses to Syria in its third game, ending up with three points, it could enter the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams, depending on the results from the other five groups.

Match 2 - India vs Uzbekistan ends in a draw

If the spoils are shared between India and Uzbekistan, India will need a win against Syria in its final group game and will need Uzbekistan to lose or draw its final encounter against Australia.

If India draws with Syria in its final group game as well, it will need Australia to beat Uzbekistan in the other game to stand a chance of finishing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Match 2 - India loses to Uzbekistan

If India loses to the higher-ranked Uzbekistan in its second encounter, the team will be eliminated from the group stage with a loss or draw to Syria.

If India wins its third match against Syria, it can qualify for the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams, based on results from the other groups.