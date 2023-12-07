MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC aims to end winless run against undefeated Mumbai City

Mumbai City spent the last month playing in the AFC Champions League. Though it lost all matches, the experience of competing in the top tier of Asian football will certainly leave the club richer.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 20:45 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Simon Grayson’s side lies in the bottom half of the table (ninth), with just seven points from eight matches. 
Simon Grayson's side lies in the bottom half of the table (ninth), with just seven points from eight matches.
infoIcon

Simon Grayson’s side lies in the bottom half of the table (ninth), with just seven points from eight matches.  | Photo Credit: Bengaluru FC@X

Bengaluru FC will hope to end its barren five-match winless run in the Indian Super League 2023-24 when it welcomes Mumbai City FC to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.

Simon Grayson’s side lies in the bottom half of the table (ninth), with just seven points from eight matches. It is coming into the tie on the back of three successive draws, a streak that is the longest in its ISL history. Another outing without three full points will not be ideal.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: East Bengal captain Harmanjot Khabra suffers injury during NorthEast United clash

To avoid that, BFC has to be better than it was against Punjab FC, where a disastrous first half nearly cost the outfit the contest (3-3 draw). Mumbai City may not have played in the ISL for over a month and may have lost its League-winning coach Des Buckingham to English side Oxford United, but it is a formidable team that is yet to lose in the league this season.

“About Des leaving — it won’t be different than how it was when he was in charge,” Grayson said, ahead of the game. “Because they have a way of playing, and the rest of the coaching staff is still in place. We know what to expect, the strengths and weaknesses of them.”

Mumbai City spent the last month playing in the AFC Champions League. Though it lost all matches, the experience of competing in the top tier of Asian football will certainly leave the club richer.

ALSO READ: Kerala’s legendary Santosh Trophy-winning team to celebrate golden jubilee of maiden title on December 10

“Resuming ISL is something that we are looking forward to,” said Anthony Fernandes, Mumbai City’s assistant coach. “The team is very well prepared for an away game. Since we had an ACL game four days back, it is more about recovery and rest.”

On its part, BFC can draw inspiration from its recent memory of outlasting Mumbai City three times on the bounce last season, including the all-important second leg of the semifinal. A fourth straight success can resurrect its campaign.

