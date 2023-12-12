MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin, Bengaluru FC keen to get back to winning ways

CFC coach Owen Coyle is not taking the challenge lightly, as he believes the Bengaluru players will be hungry to perform under interim coach Renedy Singh.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 17:37 IST - 2 MINS READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
With nine points from nine matches, CFC stands eighth on the table. 
With nine points from nine matches, CFC stands eighth on the table.  | Photo Credit: CHENNAIYIN FC
infoIcon

With nine points from nine matches, CFC stands eighth on the table.  | Photo Credit: CHENNAIYIN FC

Chennaiyin FC will aim to get back to winning ways in the Indian Super League when it hosts rival Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

The visitor, playing for the first time since parting ways with coach Simon Grayson, will want to end its six-match winless run.

CFC coach Owen Coyle is not taking the challenge lightly, as he believes the Bengaluru players will be hungry to perform under interim coach Renedy Singh.

ALSO READ: AFC Asian Cup 2023: India announces list of 50 probables, Anwar Ali misses out due to injury

“I don’t think being under a new coach makes BFC vulnerable. They will be even more dangerous, and we have to respect that. However, we know that we can stand toe-to-toe with anyone when we are at our best, and we have to focus on that to win,” Coyle said ahead of the game.

With nine points from nine matches, CFC stands eighth on the table. The side squandered a two-goal lead and shared points in its previous two outings against Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters, respectively.

“We know we should have picked up more points in the previous games, but the essence of what we are doing is good, and we just have to bring everything together,” Coyle said.

“I would say we are the most exciting team in the league because we are committed to our attacking style, but we also want to nullify the goals we are conceding,” he added.

BFC is ninth on the table with just seven points from nine games, and an away victory in the crucial tie will give its campaign a much-needed boost.

Related stories

Related Topics

Chennaiyin FC /

Bengaluru FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin, Bengaluru FC keen to get back to winning ways
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 12
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mirpur pitch receives unsatisfactory rating after second Bangladesh-New Zealand Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTA Chairman Steve Simon to relinquish his CEO duties; President Micky Lawler leaving
    AP
  5. Rajkot Stadium media box damaged by cyclonic storm, SCA confident of readiness for England Test
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin, Bengaluru FC keen to get back to winning ways
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: India announces list of 50 probables, Anwar Ali misses out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  3. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan edged past Delhi FC, goes second in the running
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2023-24 points table: Sreenidi Deccan beats Delhi FC and moves second in the standings
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC appoints Renedy Singh as interim coach
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin, Bengaluru FC keen to get back to winning ways
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 12
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mirpur pitch receives unsatisfactory rating after second Bangladesh-New Zealand Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTA Chairman Steve Simon to relinquish his CEO duties; President Micky Lawler leaving
    AP
  5. Rajkot Stadium media box damaged by cyclonic storm, SCA confident of readiness for England Test
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment