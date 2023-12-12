MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup 2023: India announces list of 50 probables

The list, released on X (formerly known as Twitter), includes five goalkeepers, 15 defenders, 15 midfielders and 15 forwards.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 13:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian football team coach Igor Stimac (right) with Sunil Chhetri (left).
FILE PHOTO: Indian football team coach Igor Stimac (right) with Sunil Chhetri (left). | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon



Indian head coach Igor Stimac has selected 50 probables for the AFC Asian Cup 2023, which will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10.

The list, released on X (formerly known as Twitter), includes five goalkeepers, 15 defenders, 15 midfielders and 15 forwards.

The Blue Tigers have been drawn in Group B, alongside Australia (January 13), Uzbekistan (January 18), and Syria (January 23). The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed finishers (out of six) will make their way into the Round of 16.

India will set camp for the tournament from January 30 and will directly travel to Doha, Qatar, to begin their preparation.

Probables list
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Gurmeet Singh Chahal.
Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Bikash Yumnam, Lalchungnunga, Sandesh Jhingan, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Pritam Kotal, Hormipam Ruivah, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gahlot, Amey Ranawade.
Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh Kumam, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Glan Martins, Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Naorem Mahesh Singh.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Nandhakumar Sekar, Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahul KP, Ishan Pandita, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Parthib Gogoi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

