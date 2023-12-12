AFC Asian Cup 2023: India announces list of 50 probables

Indian head coach Igor Stimac has selected 50 probables for the AFC Asian Cup 2023, which will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10.

The list, released on X (formerly known as Twitter), includes five goalkeepers, 15 defenders, 15 midfielders and 15 forwards.

The Blue Tigers have been drawn in Group B, alongside Australia (January 13), Uzbekistan (January 18), and Syria (January 23). The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed finishers (out of six) will make their way into the Round of 16.

India will set camp for the tournament from January 30 and will directly travel to Doha, Qatar, to begin their preparation.