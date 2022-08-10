India

Durand Cup defending champion FC Goa announces 26-member squad for the tournament

The development side head coach Deggie Cardozo will take charge of the team for the Durand Cup.

Team Sportstar
10 August, 2022 18:44 IST
10 August, 2022 18:44 IST
FC Goa beat Mohammedan SC 1-0 in the final of the Durand Cup 2021 to lift the title for the second time.

FC Goa beat Mohammedan SC 1-0 in the final of the Durand Cup 2021 to lift the title for the second time. | Photo Credit: PTI

The development side head coach Deggie Cardozo will take charge of the team for the Durand Cup.

FC Goa announced its 26-member squad on Wednesday for the upcoming Durand Cup 2022.

Defender Lesly Rebello will lead the Gaurs’ young side, which also features first-team midfielder Muhammed Nemil. FC Goa’s latest signing, from Aizwal FC, Ayush Chetri will also be a part the squad.

The development team’s coach Deggie Cardozo will take charge for the tournament starting from August 16. “We have a young squad who are hungry, eager and ready to prove themselves,” Cardozo said in a press release.

RELATED | Durand Cup 2022 full schedule: Defending champion FC Goa to play opener against Mohammedan SC

The Gaurs, who are the defending champions, begin their campaign on August 16 in the opener against Mohammedan SC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata..

The other teams in Group A alongside FC Goa are Indian Air Force, Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC.

FC Goa Squad for Durand Cup
Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Hansel Coelho, Bob Jackson
Defenders: Delzan Passanha, Rayan Roger Menezes, Lesly Rebello(C), Aditya Salgaonkar, Mallikjan Kalegar, Deeshank Kunkalikar, Salman Faris
Midfielders: Lalremruata HP, Velroy Fernandes, Delton Colaco, Malsawmtluanga, Davis Fernandes, Rayan Menezes, Anthony Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, Muhammed Nemil, Shannon Viegas
Forwards: Vasim Inamdar, Phrangki Buam, Mevan Dias, Jovial Dias, Salgeo Dias, Jordan Borges

Read more stories on India.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Record breakers Gokulam Kerala ready for AFC Cup challenge

Kolkata football's bar pujo - what this Bengali football tradition is all about | Poila Baisakh

Thomas Dennerby: Hope Women's Asian Cup campaign inspires more girls to join the national team

Slide shows

Future of Indian football: Five players who impressed in I-League 2016-17

I-League: Aizawl celebrates historic title with community

Bengaluru FC dominates I-League awards

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us