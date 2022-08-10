FC Goa announced its 26-member squad on Wednesday for the upcoming Durand Cup 2022.

Defender Lesly Rebello will lead the Gaurs’ young side, which also features first-team midfielder Muhammed Nemil. FC Goa’s latest signing, from Aizwal FC, Ayush Chetri will also be a part the squad.

The development team’s coach Deggie Cardozo will take charge for the tournament starting from August 16. “We have a young squad who are hungry, eager and ready to prove themselves,” Cardozo said in a press release.

The Gaurs, who are the defending champions, begin their campaign on August 16 in the opener against Mohammedan SC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata..

The other teams in Group A alongside FC Goa are Indian Air Force, Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC.