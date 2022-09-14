Highlights Mohammedan SC 0-1 Mumbai City FC: Bipin Singh’s 90th-minute winner takes MCFC to Durand Cup 2022 final

That is all for today. Thanks for tuning in. Goodnight and take care.

HIGHLIGHTS

FULL-TIME!

Mumbai City FC qualifies for the Durand Cup 2022 final after clinching a 1-0 win against Mohammedan SC at the Salt Lake Stadium. Bipin Singh scored the winner in the 90th minute.

90+2’

Mumbai City FC, as expected, trying to buy some precious seconds. It is seconds away from reaching its maiden Durand Cup final.

90’

Three added minutes!!

90’ GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!! BIPIN SCORES FOR MUMBAI CITY FC!! Chhangte was clear on goal but instead of trying to beat the keeper, he squared the ball to Bipin Singh who made no mistake in tapping the ball home. Lovely combination play from the two wingers.

89’

Chhangte goes for a cross after a couple of step-overs but it does not reach the intended target.

87’

Stewart with a good chance to cross the ball to the centre of the box but he tries to do it all by himself by trying to beat the defenders. In the end, Vaz wins the ball from the Scotsman.

85’

Stewart tries to curl the ball towards the far-post with his preferred left foot but his shot hits the back of Davronov.

84’

Noguera with a great touch to get the ball to Chhangte. Chhangte tries to send the ball in the middle but Zothanmawia gets a touch. The ball isn’t immediately cleared as Ousmane had to deal with an awkward bounce but the ball finally foes out for a Mumbai corner.

83’

Mohammedan SC sub: Wayne Vaz replaces Ambekar.

82’

Mohammedan with a counter-attack but a disappointing end- Marcus Joseph shoots but skies his effort. That was too far out. Poor decision-making by the Mohammedan skipper.

80’

Pritam slips a ball to Joseph inside the box who shoots from an extremely tight angle. The shot has power as it forces a save but no substantial danger for the Islanders.

78’

Mumbai City with a flurry of half-chances to score a goal but Mohammedan survive with resilient defending.

77’

Chhangte shoots on the turn from a tight angle at Mawia’s near-post but the effort is not on target.

76’

Mohammedan SC sub: Yumnam Gopi replaces Faiaz.

74’

Jahouh sends a good ball inside the Mohammedan box from a freekick but Zothanmawia does well to come off his line and punch the ball away.

72’

Mumbai City’s midfield has been sloppy in the second half- losing possession and missing easy passes. It is anybody’s game though.

70’

Marcus Joseph and Mourtada Fall in a physical battle to win the ball but in the end, Fall makes good use of his upper-body strength to win the contest.

69’

This time Jahouh loses the ball. Pritam pounces on the loose ball and takes a shot at the goal. It takes a deflection and goes out of play.

68’

Vinit Rai loses the ball. Faiaz passes to Pritam on the left flank who cuts in and passes to Joseph. Joseph goes for a first time shot but misses the target.

67’

Mumbai City FC sub: Mehtab Singh and Alberto Noguera replaces Griffiths and Gurkirat.

65’

Save: Joseph shoots at Phurba’s far-post but the Mumbai City keeper gets down well to get his hand to it.

64’

Close: Marcus Joseph with a blistering shot from a freekick he won. Joseph catches the shot really well as the ball rattles the side-netting and goes out of play.

61’

Mohammedan sub: Abhishek Haldar replaces Azharuddin Mallick

60’

Massive save by Mawia- Stewart had a clear shot at goal and the Scotsman tried to curl the ball past Mawia with finesse. Mawia, alert as ever, read the trajectory of the ball and got his hand to it for a Mumbai corner.

59’

Bipin takes a shot under pressure from Thapa but ends up missing the target.

56’

Chance: Stewart rolls the ball to Jahouh inside the box and sets him up for a shot. Jahouh’s first-time shot goes straight to Mohammedan keeper Mawia.

55’

Mohammedan SC booking- Ambekar sees a yellow card for his foul on Chhangte. Freekick in a dangerous position.

51’

Chance: Marcus Joseph rolls out the ball to Faiaz on the right. He cuts in but ends up losing possession but the ball falls to Abhash Thapa. Thapa, with plenty of time and space takes the shot but skies his effort.

49’

Contrary to the first half, it is the Black Panthers who are being made to chase the ball in the opening minutes of the second half.

46’

A fast start to the second half with Mumbai City attacking the whistle. Despite starting the first half weakly, the Islanders enjoyed a good end to the first half.

45’

Second half kick-off at the Salt Lake Stadium. The match is goalless.

HALF-TIME!

It is goalless at the Salt Lake Stadium as the teams break for half-time. Stay tuned for live action and updates from the second half.

45+1’

Shot- Gurkirat goes for another shot on the half-turn but misses the goal completely. He was approximately 10 yards from goal so should have worked there keeper at least.

45’

Two added minutes at the end of the first half

44’

Gurkirat shields the ball twists away from his marker and shoots at goal. But it takes a deflection and Mohammedan clears the ball.

43’

Jahouh with a beautiful ball to Mandar who had made a good run. Mandar does well to keep the ball in and deliver a cross from the left but it is somehow cleared by the Mohammedan defence. Mumbai displaying a better approach play than the opening minutes of the half.

40’

Vinit Rai gives away the ball cheaply to Joseph. Joseph threads a ball to Ambekar who hade made an overlapping run on the left. His cross inside the box, however, is cleared fairly easily.

38’

Azahar with a cross in the middle of the box- Joseph was the intended target as he had made a good run but the cross was too strong as Phurba caught the ball.

37’

Marcus Joseph with a teasing ball to the far post from a freekick. Faiaz goes for the ball but cannot get a proper hold of it.

35’

Mohammedan gives the ball away cheaply and Gurkirat takes the ball toward goal. He rolls it to Chhangte on the left but the Durand Cup 2022 top-scorer cannot control the ball and ends up losing possession.

33’

Mumbai City finally finding its feet in the game. A good phase of pressure is seeing a lot of pieces in Mumbai’s favour but the Islanders cannot make us of any of them.

30’

Jahouh’s corner goes through multiple bodies but no one gets a proper touch. The ball falls to Fall who shoots with a first-time volley but cannot keep his effort on target.

29’

Stalin’s cross beats everyone and reaches Bipin on the left flank. Bipin squares the ball to Stewart who takes the shot but sees it get blocked. Good spell of pressure by Mumbai as it earns a corner.

27’

Mohammedan lose the ball near its box and Greg Stewart gets the ball. He keeps the ball and tries to cross it from the right but cannot do so.

25’

Mumbai City trying to find an opening in the Mohammedan defence but the home team’s defending has been very disciplined till now.

22’

Mumbai City FC sub: Mandar Rao Dessai replaces the injured Amey Ranawade.

20’

The stretcher is out- Amey Ranawade cannot continue anymore as he carried off the pitch.

19’

Joseph cuts inside Mumbai’s box and shoots with his left. His shot takes a deflection and was almost falling to a Mohammedan player before the Mumbai defence clears the ball.

17’

Mohammedan continues with its pressing which is resulting in Mumbai losing the ball a lot. The Black Panthers look hungry.

16’

Stewart takes the shot but it hits the wall- not a good effort according to Stewart’s lofty standards.

15’

Stewart is brought down and Mumbai has a freekick-its first chance to threaten Mohammedan’s goal. Stewart and Jahouh standing over it.

14’

Ambekar shoots from distance this time but the effort is off target. Goalkick to Mumbai City.

13’

Marcus Joseph shoots from distance but it takes a couple of deflections. Phurba tries to prevent the corner but fails to do so.

11’

Faiaz with a darting run down the the right flank but Stalin with a good challenge to send the ball out for a corner.

10’

10 minutes in and it is Mohammedan with all the attacking til now. The Islanders have not really put the home team under any sort of pressure.

7’

Azahar swings a cross inside the box from the left but it is a comfortable take for Phurba.

5’

Pritam threatening from the left flank now- he beats Amey and ventures into the box but Fall with a brilliant challenge before the Mohammedan player could do anything with the ball.

4’

Pritam brings down the ball wonderfully on the right flank. He tries to beat his man and get a cross in but his effort is blocked. Corner to Mohammedan.

2’

Mohammedan Sporting with early pressing in the opening minutes but Mumbai City looks comfortable on the ball.

6:00 PM- KICK-OFF!

And we are underway at the Salt Lake Stadium!!

5:30 PM: How about some Durand Cup throwback?

Mohammedan Sporting‘s centre-forward Salahuddin (left) and Thomas of the Indian Telephone Industries (Bangalore) go in for the ball in the pre-quarter-final round of the Durand Cup tournament in New Delhi on January 01, 1967. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

5:15 PM: Youngster watch

Gurkirat Singh gets his maiden start of the Durand Cup in this high-tension match for Mumbai City FC. The 19-year-old from Noorpur, Punjab spoke to Sportstar about his aims with Mumbai City FC and being the top scorer in India’s winning SAFF U-20 Championships campaign.

Read what Gurkirat had to say: Gurkirat Singh aims to build on ‘beautiful’ journey after SAFF U20 heroics

Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC Lineups!! Mohammedan SC: Mawia(GK), Safiul, Shaheen, N’Diaye, Ambekar, Nuriddin, Faiaz, Abhash, Marcus (C), Pritam, Azahar. Mumbai City FC: Phurba(GK), Amey, Fall (C), Griffiths, Stalin, Jahouh, Vinit, Stewart, Chhangte, Bipin, Gurkirat.

Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XI Mohammedan SC: Zothanmawia (GK), Ousmane Ndiaye, Shaheen, Safiul, Ambekar, Abhash, Nuriddin, Gopi, Faiaz, Joseph, Azharuddin. Mumbai City FC: Phurba (GK); Mehtab, Amey, Griffiths, Vignesh; Vikram Singh, Chhangte, Jahouh, Bipin; Stewert, Pereyra Diaz

MATCH PREVIEW

Lone surviving city challenger Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP) will look to exploit the home advantage and make the Durand Cup final for a second time in as many years when it faces mighty Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in the semifinals here on Wednesday.

With the 'Big Two' city heavyweights Mohun Bagan and East Bengal making premature exits, the onus would be on the Black Panthers to go the distance.

The addition of Nigerian forward Abiola Dauda has added more power up front.

He struck twice on debut for the Black and Whites, in the quarterfinals against the Kerala Blasters.

Its coach Andrey Chernyshov will hope that the Nigerian along with its Trinidadian captain Marcus Joseph will look to give Mohammedan an early advantage against a team that has scored 18 times in 20 games -- the highest in the tournament so far.

"Mumbai is a strong team. But we have prepared ourselves. If we can play in our own style and play good football then we can get good results," Chernyshov said on the eve of the match.

The Black Panthers have also been prolific up front, having scored a dozen times and have looked very well-organised and settled under the Russian coach.

Their defence has been their mainstay and has let in just two goals, compared to 10 by the former Indian Super League champions.

MDSP also gave fellow semi-finalists Bengaluru FC a run for their money in a 1-1 draw and have played a pleasing brand of football.

“We are expecting a really difficult game. This is one step from the final, so it is an important game. Both teams have played nicely so they will want to win.” On paper, the Islanders have a slight edge going into the big game on Wednesday, given the sheer menacing nature of their attacking game and the quality and experience of the overall squad.

Greg Stewart and Lallianzuala Chhangte have been the leading lights of the MCFC campaign, scoring 13 times between them with the latter being the leading scorer (seven goals) in the tournament.

With the addition of experienced Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall and ace distributor Rowlin Borges, the Islanders now also look even more balanced and potent.

“We will try to win within 90 minutes,” Des Buckingham said, adding that “Mohammedan are a good side. Look at the way they are playing.” He further added that home advantage would be a big factor for the local heavyweights.

“They will be playing on their home ground. I respect all the players of Mohammedan. Joseph is a good player, even Dauda. The way both the teams play I hope it’s going to be an interesting game tomorrow. Looking forward to tomorrow’s game,” he said.

-PTI