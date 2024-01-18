East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: What happened in the last five Kolkata derby games before Kalinga Super Cup

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC face off in the Group A fixture of the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch in Bhubaneshwar on Friday, January 19.

The blockbuster match will be the first Kolkata derby of the new year and will see the two teams competing for the top spot in the group.

With the first half of the 2023-24 Indian Super League season not having a Kolkata Derby, the two teams will be meeting each for the first time since the Durand Cup 2023 final, where the Mariners clinched a 1-0 win and a record 17th title.

Here is what happened in the last five matches between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal:

East Bengal 0 - 1 Mohun Bagan Super Giant; September 2023 - Durand Cup Final

Dimitri Petratos’ solo strike proved the difference as 10-man Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) prevailed over arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the final of the 132nd Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan went down to ten following the dismissal of Anirudh Thapa in the 62nd minute but pushed through the game before sealing the deal in the 71st minute.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate after winning the Durand Cup Final against East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

East Bengal had a great chance to take the lead in the 70th minute but MBSG goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, made a fine save to deny the effort of Brazilian Cleiton Silva.

Petratos dribbled past two defenders and scored past Prabhsukhan Gill immediately after to seal the result and secure the club’s 17th title.

East Bengal 1 - 0 Mohun Bagan SG; August 2023 - Durand Cup

Nandhakumar Sekar produced a spectacular finish to help Emami East Bengal end its losing streak against its arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant, at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Chennai-born winger’s contribution saw East Bengal down the Indian Super League (ISL) champion MBSG by a solitary goal in the group-A match of the Durand Cup.

Nandhakumar Sekar celebrates after scoring the winner in the match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in the 2023 Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Despite fielding a newly strung combination with 15 new signings, EBFC’s execution kept the star-studded MBSG on a tight leash. The Mariners drew big arrears in making effective transitions while the boys in Red-and-gold showed remarkable efficiency.

East Bengal made many more raids in the Bagan box and succeeded in opening effectively in the 60th-minute counter-attack that saw Nandhakumar producing the all-important goal.

East Bengal 0 - 2 Mohun Bagan SG; February 2023 - ISL

Mohun Bagan SG (earlier ATK Mohun Bagan) beat East Bengal 2-0 on the back of goals by Slavko Damjanovic and Dimitri Petratos in the Indian Super League on 25 February 2023.

Dimitri Petratos of ATK Mohun Bagan takes a shot at the goal during the Indian Super League game between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports

The opening half was insipid but the contest came alive after the change of ends when the teams started making forays with more purpose. After a spell of intense attacks, Mohun Bagan SG found the breakthrough in the 68th minute when Manvir Singh flicked a Petratos corner to the tall Damjanovic who found the target off the second attempt.

The win was sealed by Petratos in the 90th minute who swooped in on the rebound after substitute Kiyan Nassiri’s attempt was blocked by East Bengal goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.

Mohun Bagan SG 2 - 0 East Bengal; October 2023 - ISL

Mohun Bagan (earlier ATK Mohun Bagan) continued its sway over traditional rival East Bengal with a 2-0 win at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on 29 October 2022, extending its winning record to five matches in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh were on the scoresheet for the Mariners, who enjoyed better ball possession but could do little in the East Bengal box because of the discipline shown in defence by Constantine’s men.

Manvir Singh of Mohun Bagan SG celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the ISL match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports

Boumous produced a fine solo effort in the 56th minute as he dribbled past a couple of East Bengal defenders before firing a right-footer that brushed Kamaljeet’s outstretched hands to find its way into the net.

Manvir Singh scored the insurance goal 10 minutes later as his attempt flicked the legs of Kamaljit to find its way home.

East Bengal 0 - 1 Mohun Bagan SG; August 2022 - Durand Cup

Mohun Bagan SG (earlier ATK Mohun Bagan) prevailed over East Bengal by a solitary goal in a Group B match of the 131st Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on 28 August 2022.

Mohun Bagan’s win was tragically realised by an own goal coming from East Bengal forward Sumeet Passi in the injury time

Subhasish celebrates with Liston after the latter’s corner led to Sumeet Passi’s own goal during the 2022 Durand Cup match. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu

Mohun Bagan SG had an early opportunity off Ashique Kuruniyan but the winger could not keep his attempt on target despite showing quick feet to elude the East Bengal defence.

The goal finally took place in injury time when a corner taken by Liston Colaco was missed by the first line of East Bengal defence and the ball sneaked through to hit Passi and deflect inside the goal.