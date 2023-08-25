East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala, Live Score, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal: EBFC 1 - 0 GKFC; Early Elsey goal gives EBFC lead

Cuadrat in the press conference ahead of the game

“Gokulam were the champions of their group, so a tough match awaits us at the VYBK tomorrow,” Carles Cuadrat, the head coach of East Bengal, said before the match.

“The stakes are obviously higher in the knockouts, but I believe in taking one match at a time. We faced some strong opponents in the group stage, and doing well against them has boosted our confidence.”