Live

East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala, Live Score, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal: EBFC 1 - 0 GKFC; Early Elsey goal gives EBFC lead

EBFC vs GKFC Live Score: Sportstar’s live updates from the Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal between East Bengal and Gokulam Kerala taking place at the VYBK at Kolkata.

Updated : Aug 25, 2023 18:26 IST

Team Sportstar
East Bengal FC player Nandha Kumar (11) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Durand Cup football match between Mohun Began Super Giant and East Bengal FC, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
East Bengal FC player Nandha Kumar (11) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Durand Cup football match between Mohun Began Super Giant and East Bengal FC, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI
East Bengal FC player Nandha Kumar (11) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Durand Cup football match between Mohun Began Super Giant and East Bengal FC, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 Durand Cup quarterfinal between East Bengal and Gokulam Kerala at the Vivekanda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

  • August 25, 2023 18:23
    23’

    Basit shown the game’s first yellow card for a foul on Siverio. The studs were in the air as he attempted to get the ball off the striker.

  • August 25, 2023 18:21
    21’

    Much better build up play and control of the ball from Gokulam, Nidhin finds some space down the right wing but his cross is wayward and low and is easily cleared.

  • August 25, 2023 18:19
    18’ EBFC 1 - 0 GKFC

    Gokulam with some control of possession over the last two minutes, but the players give the ball away in midfield, but a sliding block puts the ball away for a throw.

  • August 25, 2023 18:16
    15’

    A shot from the edge of the box by Borja Herrera, kept rising and goes high above the crossbar. The build-up play was excellent to find him in space there.

  • August 25, 2023 18:13
    12’ EBFC 1 - 0 GKFC

    A chance for GKFC but the shot from the edge of the box hits its own player. The ball falls to a Gokulam player but his shot is deflected for a corner.

  • August 25, 2023 18:11
    11’

    Naorem Mahesh puts in an excellent ball in from the left wing but Nandha couldn’t control it at the far post. Should have passed it back inwards or gone for a shot.

  • August 25, 2023 18:10
    9’ EBFC 1 - 0 GKFC

    Corner for Gokulam Kerala but the ball goes out of play before entering into the penalty box. Chance wasted.

  • August 25, 2023 18:07
    7’

    The ball back to Gill was short and could have sent the striker free on goal. Gill manages to run forward and slide to reach the ball first. A freekick for GKFC but it is weak and straight at Gill, first shot on target for Gokulam.

  • August 25, 2023 18:05
    4’ EBFC 1 - 0 GKFC

    East Bengal win the ball back in midfield and Siverio is fouled near the centre circle. Mahesh with some good control to find the striker before he was mowed down.

  • August 25, 2023 18:01
    1’ Elsey scores!!

    Goal!!! Elsey scores for EBFC within the first minute. The cross following the initial short corner found Mahesh at the edge of the box who headed it back into the danger area where Elsey was lurking. An excellent header, turning his neck, to get the ball past the keeper and into the net.

    EBFC 1 - 0 GKFC

  • August 25, 2023 18:00
    Kick off!

    East Bengal get us underway! A corner within the first 30 seconds for EBFC.

  • August 25, 2023 17:56
    All set at the VYBK!

    A heavy downpour welcomes the teams at the VYBK in Kolkata. East Bengal is sporting its white kit while Gokulam Kerala are in its red kit.

  • August 25, 2023 17:53
    Semifinal spot on the line!
  • August 25, 2023 17:47
    Captain Khabra warming up

  • August 25, 2023 17:40
    A tribute to a legend of the game!
  • August 25, 2023 17:35
    Cuadrat in the press conference ahead of the game

    “Gokulam were the champions of their group, so a tough match awaits us at the VYBK tomorrow,” Carles Cuadrat, the head coach of East Bengal, said before the match.

    “The stakes are obviously higher in the knockouts, but I believe in taking one match at a time. We faced some strong opponents in the group stage, and doing well against them has boosted our confidence.”

  • August 25, 2023 17:31
    Cuadrat’s men ready for the quarterfinal
  • August 25, 2023 17:22
    Defending champs arrive
  • August 25, 2023 17:17
    LINEUPS OUT

    Gokulam Kerala FC: Zothanmawia (GK), Nidhin, Salam, Bouba, Vikas, Alex (C), Basit, Abhijith, Nili, Komron, Sreekuttan

    East Bengal FC: Gill (GK), Chungnunga, Khabra (C), S Chakrabarti, Nishu, Borja CJ, Crespo, Mahesh, Elsey, Nandha, Siverio

  • August 25, 2023 17:15
    A date with Neymar and Al Hilal: Mumbai City hopes to cherish opportunity in AFC Champions League

    Nassaji Mazandaran from Iran and Navbahor from Uzbekistan were the other two sides in the group (Group D), while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr was drawn in Group E.

  • August 25, 2023 17:08
    LIVE STREAM INFO
    • East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan with the kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm IST.

    • The match will be telecated live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

    • The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

  • August 25, 2023 17:04
    Quarterfinal number 2!
  • August 25, 2023 17:03
    PREVIEW

    Durand Cup will see the repeat of its 2019 semifinal when Emami East Bengal takes on Gokulam Kerala FC in the second quarterfinal at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

    East Bengal is the joint most successful team of the tournament, winning the title 16 times, the same as Mohun Bagan Super Giant, which will be in action in another quarterfinal, three days later.

    Gokulam Kerala, on the other hand, is only the second club from Kerala to ever win the tournament. It beat Mohun Bagan in 2019 to win the title 22 years after FC Kochin, the first club from the state to lift the Durand Cup.

    GKFC had outplayed East Bengal in that campaign in the semis, winning 3-2 on penalties. But East Bengal would take solace from the head-to-head record where it leads 3-2.

    “Gokulam were the champions of their group, so a tough match awaits us at the VYBK tomorrow,” Carles Cuadrat, the head coach of East Bengal, said before the match.

    Read full preview: East Bengal hopes for semifinal spot in clash against Gokulam Kerala FC

  • August 25, 2023 17:00
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 Durand Cup quarterfinal between East Bengal and Gokulam Kerala at VYBK in Kolkata. Stay Tuned for lineups and other major updates from the game.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
