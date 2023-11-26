MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: FC Goa aims to go top of the table with home clash against Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC will be playing its seventh league game of the season, and will be looking to move adobe the bottom three with a positive result.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 21:50 IST , GOA - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Players of FC Goa after a Indian Super League match.
FILE PHOTO: Players of FC Goa after a Indian Super League match. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Players of FC Goa after a Indian Super League match. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

FC Goa eyes the top spot on the Indian Super League (ISL) table as it hosts Jamshedpur FC in a highly anticipated contest on November 27, Monday, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

The Gaurs, which was the toppers of the league points table till Saturday night, dropped back to second place after Kerala Blasters secured a 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC. Manolo Marquez’s side will be motivated to bag all three points to climb back to the summit.

The FC Goa head coach expressed his optimism about the upcoming game.

“It’s very early (to say where FC Goa will finish their league campaign, in terms of points or position on the points’ table), because even the table is not balanced - some teams have played only four games and we have played five so far, while some others have completed seven matches.

“That said, it’s better to have 30 points than 3, 5, 7 or 12. It’s hence very good to have started with four wins and a draw, but still we’ll have to play a total of 22 games in the league stage,” Marquez said during the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

READ MORE: AFC Cup 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG to face Odisha FC in a do-or-die affair

Despite Goa’s brilliant start to the season, the Spanish tactician is warry of Jamshedpur’s solid defence. “Right now, we’re focused on Jamshedpur FC alone. If you look at their numbers, you’ll know that while they haven’t scored very often, they haven’t conceded many, either. They conceded three goals in their most recent match, but otherwise, it’s never been more than once,” he added. 

“Jamshedpur are very good tactically, and it’s very difficult to enter their defensive third. But we’ll have 90-100 minutes to try and win this game, so let’s see,” concluded the 55-year-old coach.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC will be playing its seventh league game of the season, and will be looking to move adobe the bottom three with a positive result. Scott Cooper’s side has only managed to score four goals in its six matches so far. 

It will aim to close the gap between itself and the teams currently in the playoff spots and to set a tone for the remainder of their campaign.

Historically, the Goan side has an advantage over Jamshedpur FC, having won 9 out of 17 previous encounters. 

Related stories

Related Topics

ISL /

ISL 2023-24 /

FC Goa /

Jamshedpur FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 retentions: How much money does Indian Premier League teams have in their purse now?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa aims to go top of the table with home clash against Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 Highlights, CFC vs EBFC: Chennayin FC held to a 1-1 draw against East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia Live Score Updates 2nd T20: Bishnoi strikes twice, Prasidh gets Smith to put India on top
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 26
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24 Highlights, CFC vs EBFC: Chennayin FC held to a 1-1 draw against East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa aims to go top of the table with home clash against Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Cup 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG to face Odisha FC in a do-or-die affair
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. ISL 2023-24: With youngsters showing the way, Chennaiyin FC’s Coyle chooses to look at the brighter side despite draw
    Aneesh Dey
  5. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan beat Namdhari FC 2-0 to hot up title chase 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 retentions: How much money does Indian Premier League teams have in their purse now?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa aims to go top of the table with home clash against Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 Highlights, CFC vs EBFC: Chennayin FC held to a 1-1 draw against East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia Live Score Updates 2nd T20: Bishnoi strikes twice, Prasidh gets Smith to put India on top
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 26
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment