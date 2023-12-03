I-League 2023-24: Goncalves keeps Shillong Lajong’s unbeaten run intact, against Rajasthan United

Daniel Goncalves emerged the saviour for Shillong Lajong as the defender’s last-minute goal helped his side secure a 1-1 draw in the I-League 2023-24 match against Rajasthan United at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rajasthan United had taken the lead in the ninth minute through Richardson Kwaku Denzell. But Lajong staged a fight back and Goncalves scored in the last minute to help his side take home a crucial point.

Lajong came into the match on the back of three consecutive wins against Gokulam Kerala FC, Delhi FC and TRAU FC.

Along with the Mohammedan Sporting, it was the only side to remain unbeaten in the league. The draw meant that its unbeaten streak remained intact. Lajong occupies the fourth spot in the standings with 13 points from seven matches with three wins and four draws.

For Rajasthan United FC, this match was a missed opportunity. Before this game, it had lost two matches and drawn one in its last three outings. This match offered a chance to return to winning form and better its position of 12th in the points table.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United looks to avenge Durand Cup loss against East Bengal

Rajasthan United took the lead in the ninth minute with an impressive goal. The play began with C Lalchungnunga’s dynamic run into the penalty box before he passed the ball to Richard Gadze.

However, the Ghanaian forward’s dummy to deceive Lajong’s defenders allowed the ball to reach Denzell, who then fired a powerful shot to find the back of the net. This strike increased Denzell’s goal tally to four in the I-League.

Rajasthan United could have extended the lead in the 33rd minute. Jefferson De’oliveira headed a corner in the path of Gadze. However, Lama came off his line to avert the danger before Gadze could connect with the ball.

As the match approached its climax, the pressure seemed to affect Rajasthan United’s defenders, leading them to concede a free-kick on the left flank.

Hardy Cliff Nongbri capitalised on this opportunity, delivering a well-placed, floating ball into the area for Goncalves, who headed the ball into the goal, despite facing away from it.