Sunil Chhetri retires: List of all goals scored in international football

Sunil Chhetri, captain of the Indian football team, announced his retirement from international football after the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Kuwait on June 6.

How many goals does Sunil Chhetri have?

The 39-year-old striker has been capped 145 times by India, scoring 94 goals in a career spanning 20 years. Chhetri is among the top-four highest-scoring active footballers in the world, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.