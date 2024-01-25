MagazineBuy Print

ISL to resume from January 31, Kolkata derby on February 3

The first Kolkata derby of ISL 2023-24 is scheduled on February 03, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant hosts archrival East Bengal FC.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 16:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal has beaten Mohun Bagan twice this season.
East Bengal has beaten Mohun Bagan twice this season. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media
infoIcon

East Bengal has beaten Mohun Bagan twice this season. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

 

Indian Super League (ISL) announced the fixtures for the second phase of the season, which resumes on Wednesday, January 31, being played between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

The much-awaited first Kolkata derby of ISL 2023-24 is scheduled on February 03, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant hosts archrival East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The matches will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST while the first match on doubleheader days will now be played starting 5:00 PM IST.

The ISL season paused for over a month due to Indian national team’s participation in the AFC Asian Cup in Doha this month.

India crashed out of the group stage after three successive losses to Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria.

