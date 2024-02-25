ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos strikes twice as Blasters pull off stunning comeback win

Just when the fans had almost given up on their beloved team, the Kerala Blasters came alive and pulled off a stunning 4-2 victory over FC Goa on a magical Sunday night in the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium here.

The Blasters were down 0-2 till the 50th minute, after Goa had scored twice early in 10 minutes, but two goals from Greek forward Daimantakos Dimitrios in the space of three minutes late in the match saw the host celebrate a dream finish.

Daisuke Sakai found the corner of the net with a smart free-kick early in the second half, and then Diamantakos scored off a penalty after a Gerard McHugh handball in the 80th minute for the host’s equaliser and then added one more off a goalmouth melee three minutes later as the match swung sharply around.

With the goals coming fast, the Blasters, with many of its big names on the injured list, fought hard and grabbed the chances that came their way. Their last three goals came in the space of seven minutes.

Goa had impressed with their passes, interceptions and goals in the first half, but the Blasters’ second-half recovery shocked the visitor. Its game plan went to pieces. And with the home goalkeeper Karanjit Singh also pulling off some impressive saves, the Blasters went home a happy lot.

The victory, after three straight losses, helped the Blasters climb a rung to the fourth spot on the league table with 29 points, while Goa dropped a step and is now in the fifth spot with 28.