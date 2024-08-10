Kerala Blasters vs CISF Protectors FT Durand Cup 2024 live streaming info, predicted lineups: When, where to watch KBFC vs CISF?

PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters is set to face CISF Protectors FT in its third Group C match of Durand Cup 2024 on August 10, 7 PM IST at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

The Blasters started its campaign strong after it defeated Mumbai City 8-0 to record the club’s biggest ever win and equalled the historic competition’s biggest margin in a victory. Followed by a 1-1 draw against Punjab FC.

Having made its debut in this tournament only in 2021, Kerala Blasters would be hoping to be just the third club from Kerala to clinch the Durand Cup, joining the likes of defunct FC Kochin and Gokulam Kerala.

CISF lost to Punjab FC in the opening game, but pulled of a solid win against Mumbai City FC’s reserve squad and a win will ensure it a place in the Durand Cup playoffs.

Predicted Lineups XI

Kerala Blasters: Som Kumar, RV Hormipam, Freddy Lallawmawwa, Adrian Luna, Muhammed Saheef, Danish Farooq, Kwame Peprah, Milos Drincic, Yoihenba Meitei, Aibanbha Dohling, Noah Sadaoui

CISF Protectors FT: Raj Mahato, Shehzad Khan, Mohammad Khalid, Santosh Kumar, Pawan Pratap, Sakti Nath Oraon, Jatinder Kumar, Chandra Kumar Karketta, Bhola Singh, Bebetto, Rahul Aswal

Where to watch the Durand Cup 2024 match between Kerala Blasters vs CISF Protectors FT LIVE?

You can watch Kerala Blasters vs CISF Protectors FT LIVE telecast on the Sony Sports Network’s Sony Sports 2 channel, and the LIVE stream on the Sony LIV platform. Moreover, you can follow Sportstar for all the LIVE updates from the match.