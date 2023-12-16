MagazineBuy Print

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match

Currently placed fourth on the table with 15 points, Mumbai City FC hopes to keep the momentum going against East Bengal, which sits in the eighth spot.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 07:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC during a warmup session.
Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC during a warmup session. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC during a warmup session. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

It’s been a week since Petr Kratky took over as the head coach of Mumbai City FC and under his guidance the Islanders played out a goalless draw against FC Goa.

The Czech-Australian’s first Indian Super League home game at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday, against East Bengal FC, will be another attempt to solidify its standing.

Currently placed fourth on the table with 15 points, Mumbai City FC hopes to keep the momentum going against East Bengal, which sits in the eighth spot.

Read full preview HERE

When and where will the Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match kick-off?
The Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8 PM IST on Saturday, December 16 at the Mumbai Football Arena.
How can you watch the Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match?
The Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

