NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Kick-off at 8 PM IST NEUFC v MBSG lineups, When, where to watch

- December 15, 2023 19:29From the coach’s corner!
NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali: “Slowly we are pushing the players to their limits. We push them to understand the game, to be constant, to repeat the same work, try to be awake and aware of the game. At the end, we are building the mentality and spirit of the team.”
Mohun Bagan Super Giant assistant head coach Clifford Miranda: “When you have, for me, the best striker in this club (Petratos) at the moment, with due respect to everyone, also Jason (Cummings) and also Armando (Sadiku), because we all know how important and how good Dimi has been for the last year as well as this year and to have him back along with Jason and Armando and Suhail (Bhat) is very good for the club.”
- December 15, 2023 19:05Mohun Bagan lineup!
- December 15, 2023 19:01NorthEast United FC lineup!
- December 15, 2023 18:49Head-to-head record
Played: 10
Mohun Bagan Super Giant (formerly ATK Mohun Bagan): 7
Draw: 0
NorthEast United FC: 3
- December 15, 2023 18:34Preview
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will travel to Guwahati to face NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium at the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Friday, December 15.
Dealing with a host of injury concerns, the Mariners drew 2-2 against Odisha FC at home in their last ISL fixture. They fielded a new-look side against Maziya S&RC and lost 1-0, the visitors will be keen to get a victory and recover their winning momentum after their five-match victorious streak was broken by the Juggernauts.
There were two major objectives for the Juan Ferrando-coached side heading into this season, which was getting to the top of the league table in the ISL and performing well in the AFC Cup. Both these campaigns have been like chalk and cheese for them thus far.
On the domestic front, they started off with five wins in a row, the best record after these numbers of games for any team in ISL history. At the AFC level, they could not finish within the top two in a group comprising Odisha FC, which brought curtains down to that tournament. However, the latter can help them consolidate all of their resources at the league level, especially when they are riddled with the unavailability of multiple players.
NorthEast United FC has drawn and been defeated twice each in its last four encounters. It is two points behind the sixth-placed Chennaiyin FC, which also have played a match more than the Highlanders. Stopping its season from derailing should be of utmost priority for Juan Pedro Benali at the moment, given that the competition is heating up in the middle of the table.
When and where is the NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
The NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8 PM IST on Friday, December 15 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
How can you watch the NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match?
The NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India
