Indian Super League: Punjab FC gets historic maiden ISL win, beats Chennaiyin FC by solitary goal

Punjab FC ended a 10-match-long wait for its maiden Indian Super League (ISL) win by defeating Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi by 1-0.

The ISL debutant had come touchingly close to crossing the finishing line numerous times in the past, but its moment of reckoning finally arrived on a chilly night in front of its home fans at the national capital courtesy of 26-year-old French attacking midfielder Madih Talal.

Talal was regularly breaking into Chennai’s defence from different areas and taking shots at goalkeeper Debjit Majumder. However, Owen Coyle & Co. could have avoided this loss had Connor Shields converted an opportunity presented to him via close range with a squared up pass by Jordan Murray in the 14th minute. The Scottish striker, goalless in Chennaiyin FC’s last six games, missed the target.

16 minutes later, Punjab FC defender Suresh Meitei pushed ahead near the Chennaiyin FC box, displaying quick feet to keep the ball under control before making a pass to Talal at the centre of the 18-yard box who lobbed it slightly and pulled off an overhead strike from close distance, but the ball unfortunately deflected off the goal post.

His efforts weren’t going to end up redundant though, as the Chennaiyin FC defence began keeping close tabs on the midfielder. Talal finally struck, and it was a move that oozed all class, in the 56th minute of the game. when he sprinted into the Chennaiyin FC box, again from the right flank, and pulled the plug on his shot beating Majumder on the near post.

Vergetis breathed a sigh of relief on the touchline, and his team, bolstered by the introduction of workhorses like Krishnananda Singh, Brandon Vanlalremdika, amongst others held fort and defended its slim lead.

Punjab FC will next host Odisha FC on December 26, whereas Chennaiyin FC will play Mumbai City FC on December 28.