Sunil Chhetri, Manisha Kalyan named AIFF Footballers of 2021-22 season

Besides Chhetri and Manisha, the All India Football Federation also named Martina Thokchom and Vikram Partap Singh as the emerging players for the 2021-22 season.

09 August, 2022 13:27 IST
Sunil Chhetri and Manisha Kalyan were named as the AIFF Footballers of the year for the 2021-22 season.

Sunil Chhetri and Manisha Kalyan were named as the AIFF Footballers of the year for the 2021-22 season.

Indian men’s national football team skipper Sunil Chhetri and women’s team midfielder Manisha Kalyan were chosen as the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) footballers of the year for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday.

Chhetri and Manisha were nominated for the award by their respective national coaches, Igor Stimac and Thomas Dennerby.

Chhetri has scored four goals from as many appearances for the national team this year, raising his international goals tally to 84 - only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among active footballers. This is the seventh time Chhetri has been named the men’s footballer of the year and the first since 2018.

“Sunil was our highest goal-scorer, scoring 5 goals, and also the Player of the Tournament in the SAFF Cup. Furthermore, he led from the front scoring 4 goals in 3 games in the 3rd round of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Kolkata. His commitment, leadership, discipline and hard work were impressive throughout bad, and good times,” the men’s team coach Stimac said.

Meanwhile, Manisha who was named the emerging footballer of the year last season, had recently signed a multi-year deal with Cyprus’ top-division side Apollon Ladies. It will be competing in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

“Manisha has come up with some outstanding performances for the National Team, and also her club. She has scored goals, and also assisted on a regular basis. She’s young, and still developing but has been our best player,” the women’s national team head coach Dennerby said.

The AIFF also announced Martina Thokchom and Vikram Partap Singh as the emerging players for the season.

AIFF 2021-22 awards list
2021-22 AIFF Women’s Footballer of the Year: Manisha Kalyan.
2021-22 Men’s Footballer of the Year: Sunil Chhetri.
2021-22 AIFF Women’s Emerging Footballer of the Year: Martina Thokchom.
2021-22 Men’s Emerging Footballer of the Year: Vikram Partap Singh.
2021-22 AIFF Best Referee of the Year: Crystal John.
2021-22 AIFF Best Assistant Referee of the Year: Ujjal Halder.

