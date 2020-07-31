Football India India Yan Law to coach Mohammedan Sporting The 27-year-old is the youngest AFC A License holder coach in Indian football. PTI Kolkata 31 July, 2020 22:05 IST Yan Law will join Mohammedan SC from Punjab FC. - Getty Images PTI Kolkata 31 July, 2020 22:05 IST Mohammedan Sporting Club on Friday appointment Yan Law as their head coach for the upcoming season.Paper work will be completed after Yan gets clearance from his previous club Punjab FC, the club said in a statement.READ: ISL needs East Bengal, says Bhaichung Bhutia The 27-year-old is the youngest AFC A License holder coach in Indian football.“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Yan to Mohammedan Sporting Club. He brings with him a wealth of experience and professionalism. It is our desire that the club goes back to it’s former glory and in Yan we believe that we have someone who can achieve that,” general secretary Wasim Akram said.Yan said: “I greatly appreciate the opportunity to work as Head Coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club. It is my sincere hope and desire that I can repay the faith the club has shown in me.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos