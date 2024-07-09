Copa America 2024: Paraguay coach Garnero sacked after disappointing campaign

Argentine Daniel Garnero has been sacked as Paraguay coach following the team’s dismal Copa America campaign, the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) announced on Monday.
“The APF announces the termination of the relationship with DT Daniel Garnero as head coach of the Paraguayan national team,” the federation said in a statement on social media.
Paraguay was eliminated in the first round of the tournament after losing to Colombia 2-1, then 4-1 to Brazil and a 2-1 defeat by Costa Rica.
Garnero, 55, took over in September 2023, replacing compatriot Guillermo Barros Schelotto.
The team have also not performed well in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, where it is seventh place in the 10-team standings, with five points from six games.
