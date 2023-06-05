Magazine

Nacho, Fati called up to Spain squad for Nations League finals

Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati and Real Madrid defender Nacho were called up to the Spain squad for the Nations League finals on Monday after injuries to Nico Williams and David Garcia.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 23:20 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Cadiz CF at Spotify Camp Nou on February 19, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Cadiz CF at Spotify Camp Nou on February 19, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: David Ramos
infoIcon

Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Cadiz CF at Spotify Camp Nou on February 19, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: David Ramos

Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati and Real Madrid defender Nacho were called up to the Spain squad for the Nations League finals on Monday after injuries to Nico Williams and David Garcia.

Williams was replaced just after the hour mark in Athletic Bilbao’s 1-1 draw with Real Madrid on Sunday.

Garcia was injured in Osasuna’s 2-1 victory over Girona on the same day.

After receiving medical reports from Osasuna, coach Luis de la Fuente gave the nod to the 33-year-old Nacho to link up with the squad.

Fati, 20, made the last of his seven Spain appearances during December’s World Cup last 16 loss to Morocco.

Spain will play Italy on June 15, a day after the opening Nations League semi-final between the Netherlands and Croatia.

The winners of each semi will face off in the final in Rotterdam on June 18.

Later on Monday, the Spanish Football Federation announced La Roja would face Brazil in a friendly in March 2024 to raise awareness for the fight against racism.

Last month, Madrid’s Brasil forward Vinicius Junior said Spain was seen as a “racist country” in his homeland after he received abuse during a game at Valencia.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
