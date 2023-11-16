MagazineBuy Print

Liechtenstein vs Portugal LIVE Streaming Info: Euro 2024 qualifiers: When and where to watch Ronaldo play, preview and more

Liechtenstein vs Portugal: All you need to know before the Euro 2024 qualifiers match being played at the Rheinpark Stadion.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 07:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Liechtenstein vs Portugal LIVE Streaming Info: Euro 2024 qualifiers: When and where to watch Ronaldo play, preview and more
Liechtenstein vs Portugal LIVE Streaming Info: Euro 2024 qualifiers: When and where to watch Ronaldo play, preview and more | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Liechtenstein vs Portugal LIVE Streaming Info: Euro 2024 qualifiers: When and where to watch Ronaldo play, preview and more | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW:

Liechtenstein hosts Portugal in its 9th game from the Group F of the Euro 2024 qualifiers at the Rheinpark Stadion on Friday.

Portugal comes into the game in flying form having not lost a single game in the group and is one of the first teams to qualifiy for the Euro 2024 to be held in Germany next summer.

Portugal has played eight games so far under new coach, Roberto Martinez and have won them all.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024 qualifiers: Portugal squad depleted for games against Liechtenstein and Iceland

Liechtenstein on the other hand is stuck in a rut having not won a single game so far and is long out of the running for qualification. It has been 33 games without a win for the home side and will be hoping to minimise the damage when it faces a powerhouse like Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals so far in the Euro qualifiers and is second in the overall running and will be eyeing to cash in more against Liechtenstein.

Liechtenstein vs Portugal - Predicted Lineups

Liechtenstein: B Buchel; S Wolfinger, Marxer, Weiser, Traber, Goppel; Luchinger, M Buchel, Sele, Meier; Salanovic

Portugal: Rui Patricio; Antonio Silva, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio; Joao Cancelo, Palhinha, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao; Ronaldo, Joao Felix

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Liechtenstein vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match start?
The Euro 2024 qualifier match between Liechtenstein and Portugal will start at 1:15 AM IST on Friday, November 17, 2023.
Where to watch the Liechtenstein vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match?
The Euro 2024 qualifier match between Liechtenstein and Portugal will be live telecasted on the Sony Ten network.
The Euro 2024 qualifier match between Liechtenstein and Portugal will also be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

