Liechtenstein vs Portugal LIVE Streaming Info: Euro 2024 qualifiers: When and where to watch Ronaldo play, preview and more

Liechtenstein hosts Portugal in its 9th game from the Group F of the Euro 2024 qualifiers at the Rheinpark Stadion on Friday.
Portugal comes into the game in flying form having not lost a single game in the group and is one of the first teams to qualifiy for the Euro 2024 to be held in Germany next summer.
Portugal has played eight games so far under new coach, Roberto Martinez and have won them all.
Liechtenstein on the other hand is stuck in a rut having not won a single game so far and is long out of the running for qualification. It has been 33 games without a win for the home side and will be hoping to minimise the damage when it faces a powerhouse like Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals so far in the Euro qualifiers and is second in the overall running and will be eyeing to cash in more against Liechtenstein.
Liechtenstein vs Portugal - Predicted Lineups
Liechtenstein: B Buchel; S Wolfinger, Marxer, Weiser, Traber, Goppel; Luchinger, M Buchel, Sele, Meier; Salanovic
Portugal: Rui Patricio; Antonio Silva, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio; Joao Cancelo, Palhinha, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao; Ronaldo, Joao Felix
