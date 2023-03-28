International

Turner celebrates U.S. win with gender reveal party on pitch

Surrounded by family and teammates, 28-year-old Turner booted a ball filled with pink smoke for him and his wife to find out they are expecting a girl.

Reuters
28 March, 2023 23:49 IST
28 March, 2023 23:49 IST
 Matt Turner #1 of United States of America reacts after defeating El Salvador 1-0 at Exploria Stadium on March 27, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

 Matt Turner #1 of United States of America reacts after defeating El Salvador 1-0 at Exploria Stadium on March 27, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. | Photo Credit: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images/AFP

Surrounded by family and teammates, 28-year-old Turner booted a ball filled with pink smoke for him and his wife to find out they are expecting a girl.

United States goalkeeper Matt Turner kept a clean sheet in its 1-0 CONCACAF Nations League win over El Salvador but had an even bigger statement to make after the game when he took to the pitch to reveal the gender of his second child.

Surrounded by family and teammates, 28-year-old Turner booted a ball filled with pink smoke for him and his wife to find out they are expecting a girl.

Also Read
Spurs defender Emerson to undergo knee surgery

“I think I’m in big, big trouble in the future. She’s gonna have me wrapped around her finger,” Arsenal keeper Turner, a dad to nine-month-old Easton, told  Goal.com on Monday.

“To be able to come here and for U.S. Soccer to be so flexible to allow us to do that, it’s just a really special moment for us, and I’m super excited to be a girl dad.”

The win courtesy of Ricardo Pepi’s third goal in two games saw the U.S. secure a return to the CONCACAF Nations League Final Four at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

FIFA says visitors ‘welcome’ in Qatar ‘no matter your sexual orientation’

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Famous city derbies in world football

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us