Football

Spurs defender Emerson to undergo knee surgery

Reuters
28 March, 2023 16:00 IST
Tottenham’s Emerson Royal.

Tottenham’s Emerson Royal. | Photo Credit: AP

Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal will undergo surgery on a knee injury he sustained on international duty with Brazil, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that Emerson Royal suffered a meniscus injury to his left knee while on international duty with Brazil last week,” Tottenham said. “The defender will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff.”

Tottenham, seeking a new coach to replace Antonio Conte, faces Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United in April as it fights for a top-four finish. It is fourth on 49 points, two points above fifth-placed Newcastle which has two games in hand.

