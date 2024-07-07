MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Dutch showed heart, says coach Koeman after beating Turkey 2-1 to reach semifinal

It was the first time the Netherlands reached a Euro semifinal in 20 years and it has fond memories of the last time the European Championship was hosted in Germany – its victory in the 1988 final remains its only major tournament success.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 09:51 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ronald Koeman, Head Coach of the Netherlands, celebrates victory with players and coaching staff.
Ronald Koeman, Head Coach of the Netherlands, celebrates victory with players and coaching staff. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ronald Koeman, Head Coach of the Netherlands, celebrates victory with players and coaching staff. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Netherlands’ display of grit and passion to beat Turkey 2-1 in its Euro 2024 quarterfinal on Saturday was something to be proud of, manager Ronald Koeman said.

The often circumspect Koeman said it was a statement performance from his players who needed to silence the critics who had questioned their effort and commitment.

“We had to suffer tonight but there is not an easy one in a tournament like this. The players put everything tonight, it was really an emotional match and they showed a big heart,” Koeman told a press conference.

“Sometimes we get critiques about that, that we don’t have that compared to other nations. And the players showed tonight a big heart after going one nil down and made a good second half.”

ALSO READ | Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Netherlands stages comeback against Turkiye to reach semifinal

It was the first time the Netherlands reached a Euro semifinal in 20 years and it has fond memories of the last time the European Championship was hosted in Germany – its victory in the 1988 final remains its only major tournament success.

Koeman, a defender in the 1988-winning side packed with individual talent such as Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten, said the strength of his team was their depth.

“I think for the whole nation it’s something special,” Koeman said.

“We are a small nation and we are part of the semi-final with England, France and Spain... We are really proud to get the opportunity to play for a spot in the final on Wednesday.

“England have good players, but we have too. We play in Dortmund, in one of the most beautiful stadiums, closer to the Netherlands, maybe that also makes a difference,” he said.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Ronald Koeman /

Netherlands /

Turkey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Dutch showed heart, says coach Koeman after beating Turkey 2-1 to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: Turkey proud to show its spirit, says coach Montella after 2-1 loss to Netherlands in quarterfinal
    Reuters
  3. Copa America 2024: Team spirit key to Colombia’s remarkable run, says head coach Lorenzo
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Netherlands stages comeback against Turkey to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Copa America 2024: Uruguay knocks Brazil out on penalties to reach semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Euro 2024: Dutch showed heart, says coach Koeman after beating Turkey 2-1 to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: Turkey proud to show its spirit, says coach Montella after 2-1 loss to Netherlands in quarterfinal
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: ‘Only a football game’, Switzerland manager Yakin consoles Akanji on shootout miss
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: England manager Southgate defends ’streetwise’ tactics at European Championship, says backlash is difficult
    AP
  5. Shorter stoppage time, snicko and quick VAR decisions — has semi-automated technology been controversial or made football smoother in Euro 2024?
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Dutch showed heart, says coach Koeman after beating Turkey 2-1 to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: Turkey proud to show its spirit, says coach Montella after 2-1 loss to Netherlands in quarterfinal
    Reuters
  3. Copa America 2024: Team spirit key to Colombia’s remarkable run, says head coach Lorenzo
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Netherlands stages comeback against Turkey to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Copa America 2024: Uruguay knocks Brazil out on penalties to reach semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment