Football Football ISL: Indian defender Sandeep Singh joins Kerala Blasters Kerala Blasters' new signing Sandeep Singh had started his footballing journey with the Shillong Lajong Academy and was promoted to its senior team in 2014. Team Sportstar 22 August, 2020 20:08 IST Sandeep Singh will join Kerala Blasters on a one-year contract ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 22 August, 2020 20:08 IST Kerala Blasters FC has announced the signing of Indian defender Sandeep Singh, on a one-year contract, ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). "I feel super excited to be a part of this prestigious club. I'm eagerly looking forward to meet my new team and work together for the upcoming season. The fans of Kerala Blasters have always shown immense support for the team. I hope to receive the same and excel in our performances to make them proud," Sandeep claimed.READ | ISL: Bengaluru FC signs left-back Ajith Kumar from Chennai City FC The 25-year old from Manipur started his football journey with the Shillong Lajong Academy and was promoted to its senior team in 2014. The defender made his senior team debut against Pune FC, the following year. He then played with Langsning FC during the 2017-18 season before joining ATK FC for the 2018-19 ISL season. The right-footed defender will be joining KBFC from TRAU FC, where he made 8 appearances during the latest I-League season."Sandeep is an experienced player, having played several matches in the I-league. Over the years, he has grown to be a strong and solid defender. It is now time for him to showcase his skills in the ISL with Kerala Blasters. I wish him all the luck and look forward to working with him soon." said Ishfaq Ahmed, who is the assistant coach of Kerala Blasters.