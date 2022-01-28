ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan loans in Subrata Paul before Kolkata Derby

ATK Mohun Bagan has signed Subrata Paul on loan from Hyderabad FC till the end of the season, HFC confirmed on Friday.

The signing will add more experience to the ISL side as it gears up for the Kolkata derby. Subrata's loan-signing marks his return to the Indian side where he had begun his senior goalkeeping career 17 years ago (then known as Mohun Bagan).

The 35-year-old former Indian National team goalkeeper brings with him immense Indian Super League experience, having been in the league since is inception, playing with Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan sits eighth in the league table this season with 16 points from 10 matches and will lock horns with city rival SC East Bengal in the Kolkata derby on Saturday.