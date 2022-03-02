ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XI

Kerala Blasters will be desperate for three crucial points in the Indian Super League (ISL) when it faces Mumbai City FC tonight at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

Ivan Vukomanovic's men have had a roller coaster of a ride in its last phase of group stage matches, with just two wins and as many losses in the last five fixtures. So tight has its form been that it has shifted out of the top four with a dip in form and sits fifth in the league table with 30 points from 18 matches so far.

The Blasters will, however, miss their full back Harmanjot Khabra, who has been penalised by AIFF for "hitting an opponent when not challenging for the ball".

The team that has pushed it down is Mumbai City FC -- KBFC's opposition for tonight. The defending ISL champion has had a resurgence since its dip in form mid-season and has lost just once in its last seven matches.

Des Buckingham's side sits fourth in the league table with 31 points -- just one point more than that of KBFC.

Today's fixture, however, is for more than just three points. A winner here would secure its chances for semifinals with just one more match remaining for both the sides.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Sanjeev Stalin, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna (C), Nishu Kumar, Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Chencho Gyeltshen, Alvaro Vazquez.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohamad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall (C), Mandar Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Bradden Inman, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo, Diego Mauricio.