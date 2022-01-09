ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI

Hyderabad FC, which was dethroned by defending champion Mumbai City FC, will be looking to regain top spot as it faces Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday.

Blasters will need the win more desperately than Hyderabad, for it sits right outside top four, just one point less than the threshold for now.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, has been on an absolute song, with its striker Bartholomew Ogbeche leading the race for the golden boot. With Edu Garcia in form, the boys in yellow-and-black, do not look just dangerous, but also a winning side on paper.

Both the teams have the longest unbeaten runs this season, losing only their opening fixtures. As they get onto the pitch today, neither will think of ending that strike.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Khawlhring Lalthathanga, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche