ISL 2021-2022 Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal LIVE: Javi to lead OFC attack; Mrcela dropped for SCEB

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

7:00 PM- Stat: Odisha FC and SC East Bengal have only won one match at Tilak Maidan Stadium. The Kalinga Warriors have played four games at the venue. While the Red and Gold Brigade have played 13 matches.

6:30 PM- OFFICIAL LINEUPS ARE OUT!!

Odisha FC Playing XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Hendry Antonay, Lalruatthara, Javier Hernandez, Vinit Rai (C), Thoiba Singh, Liridon Krasniqi, Nandhakumar Sekar and Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Subs: Singh (GK), Sailung, Gaurav, Isak, Isaac, Suarez, Cristian, Lalhlimpuia, Nikhil

Coach: Kiko Ramirez

SC East Bengal Playing XI: Suvam Sen (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce (C), Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Mohammad Rafique, Darren Sidoel, Naorem Singh and Antonio Perosevic.

Subs: Roy (GK), Gomes, Mrcela, Adil, Hnamte, Amarjit, Haokip, Chima

Coach: Manolo Diaz

6:00 PM- Here is how we think the two teams will lineup today!!

Odisha FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kamaljit Singh (GK); Hendry Antonay, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Lalruatthara; Moirangthem, Javi Hernandez, Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Cabrera, Nandha Sekar

SC East Bengal Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Suvam Sen (GK); Raju Gaikwad, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce; Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Amarjit Singh, Bikas Jairu; Amir Dervisevic, Jackichand Singh; Daniel Chima Chukwu

5:45 PM- Form Guide of both teams heading into today's match

Odisha FC: Odisha FC has started its season with a win. It defeated Bengaluru FC 3-1 after an impressive display. The team displayed solidity in defence while its forwards were clinical in front of the goal. OFC's Javier Hernandez scored a brace in the match against BFC.

SC East Bengal: SC East Bengal has not yet notched a win in this season's ISL. After a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC in its opening match, it succumbed to a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of arch-rival, ATK Mohun Bagan.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC looks to extend winning run as SC East Bengal plans a turnaround

Odisha FC will look to consolidate on the strong start it made with a confident win against former champion Bengaluru FC when it takes on a struggling SC East Bengal when they meet in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) game at the Tilak Maidan stadium on Tuesday.

The Kalinga Warriors, who finished at the bottom of the table last season, earned their first-ever win over Bengaluru FC with a comfortable 3-1 scoreline. Goals from Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez and striker Aridai Cabrera ensured that Odisha FC made the most of the opportunities despite not having the greater share of ball possession.

PREVIOUS RESULTS OF BOTH TEAMS: OFC vs BFC - match recap SCEB vs ATKMB - match recap

“The strategy is to remain competitive. In the end we cannot live in the last game which was good for us. Our thought now is to compete in the best way possible in the next match,” said Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez ahead of the match.

SC East Bengal is still smarting from a 0-3 loss against traditional rival ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous round. The Kolkata giant is yet to register a win and gives its new head coach Manolo Diaz a big challenge to overcome in the team’s third outing this season. “It will be a very important match against Odisha FC as we would like to gain the full three points. We will try be very focused on the task ahead and not think about our loss or Odisha’s win in the last match,” said Diaz.

