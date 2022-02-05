Home News ISL 2021-22: Sunil Chhetri becomes the joint-highest goalscorer in ISL history ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri scored against Jamshedpur FC to equal Bartholomew Ogbeche's tally of 49 ISL goals. Team Sportstar 05 February, 2022 20:47 IST Sunil Chhetri celebrates scoring Bengaluru FC's equaliser against FC Goa in the Indian Super League on Sunday. - ISL Team Sportstar 05 February, 2022 20:47 IST Sunil Chhetri became the joint top-scorer in the history of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) as he scored from a set piece against Jamshedpur FC on Saturday.It takes his ISL goal tally to 49 goals and puts him ahead of Ferran Corominas and equals Bartholomew Ogbeche's goaal tally. ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live: Basafa scores to make it 1-0 for BFC Chhetri was already the highest Indian goalscorer in the ISL's history. The Bengaluru FC skipper has had a poor season by his standards and went without a goal for 11 matches before finally breaking the drought against FC Goa in the previous match.Against Jamshedpur FC, he was unmarked as he exploited the gaps to equalise for Bengaluru FC and also got cose to a personal record. Bengaluru FC sits fourth in the ISL table at the moment. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :