ISL 2021-22: Sunil Chhetri becomes the joint-highest goalscorer in ISL history

Sunil Chhetri became the joint top-scorer in the history of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) as he scored from a set piece against Jamshedpur FC on Saturday.

It takes his ISL goal tally to 49 goals and puts him ahead of Ferran Corominas and equals Bartholomew Ogbeche's goaal tally.

Chhetri was already the highest Indian goalscorer in the ISL's history. The Bengaluru FC skipper has had a poor season by his standards and went without a goal for 11 matches before finally breaking the drought against FC Goa in the previous match.

Against Jamshedpur FC, he was unmarked as he exploited the gaps to equalise for Bengaluru FC and also got cose to a personal record. Bengaluru FC sits fourth in the ISL table at the moment.