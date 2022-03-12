ISL 2021-22 Semifinal: Hyderabad gets closer to the final by beating ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1

Hyderabad FC made a spectacular turnaround to erase a goal’s deficit and beat ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 in the first leg of the second semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at Bambolim on Saturday.

The win spoke of poise, planning and proper application of the game plan as Hyderabad strengthened its claim for its maiden appearance in the ISL final.

Mohun Bagan gained the lead in the first quarter of the action off Roy Krishna before Bartholomew Ogbeche fetched the equaliser off a fine header just before the break.

Hyderabad FC made the second half its own and scored twice in a span of six minutes to turn the action on its head. Yasir Mohammad gave Hyderabad in the lead before Javier Siverio scored the third to ensure HFC’s win.

Mohun Bagan controlled much of the action after making a fine start. It enjoyed the major share of ball-possession and created a few good openings to fetch the lead in the 18th minute.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna initially opened the scoring in this match, putting Juan Feerando's side in front in the 18th minute. - FOCUS SPORTS / ISL

Liston Colaco did the hard work as he received a pass from David Williams on the left, got the better of his marker in Nim Dorjee and essayed a cross on the Hyderabad goalmouth for Roy Krishna to tap home.

Hyderabad grew into the match after the drinks-break in the opening half and made repeated incursions in the ATKMB box to bring up the equaliser in the first-half's injury-time.

Ogbeche showed his class as the tournament’s leading goal-scorer producing a fantastic header to find his 18th goal of the season.

Hyderabad continued the momentum in the second session and picked up the lead in the 58th minute when Yasir found the target off a fine left-footer after an ugly collision between the Mohun Bagan defenders Tiri and Sandesh Jhingan. Six minutes later Siverio nodded home a corner to compound Mohun Bagan’s agony.