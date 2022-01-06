ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score: Sabia starts for JFC; Brown leads NEUFC attack

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) being played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

6:35 PM- Official line-ups are out!!

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Mobashir Rahman, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray.

Subs: Vishal (GK); Laldinpuia, Gahlot, Amin, Anas, Pronay, Lima, Ritwik, Pandita.

Coach: Owen Coyle.

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereefm, Patrick Flottmannm, Tondonba Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Hernan Santana (C), Imran Khan, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Mathias Coureur, Deshorn Brown.

Subs: Sanjiban (GK); Irshad, Jestin, Pragyan Medhi, Joe, Rochharzela, Manvir, Lalkhawpuimawia, William

Coach: Khalid Jamail.

6:17 PM- Here's what happened when both teams met the last time!!

6:08 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

Jamshedpur Predicted XI: Rehenesh TP (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Ritwik Das, Jitendra Singh, Seimeinlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Boris Singh, Jordan Murray

NorthEast United Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Hernan Santana, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Suhair VP, Deshorn Brown, Mathias Coureur.

5:50 PM- Teams news and injury updates ahead of the match!!

Jamshedpur FC: Komal Thatal of Jamshedpur FC will miss out on the match while Pranoy Halder returns to the squad.

NorthEast United FC: Gani Nigam is injured, the rest of everyone is fit for the match.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2022: Jamshedpur seeks revival in clash against NEUFC

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will look to return to winning ways as it takes on NorthEast United (NEUFC) in Match 51 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday.

The Red Miners secured its last win on December 14 and has managed to earn just two points from three games since and lost its last match 1-0 to Chennaiyin FC.

On Jamshedpur's way stands NEUFC striker Deshorn Brown, who spoiled JFC’s party the last time these two sides met. Khalid Jamil, NEUFC’s head coach, said that his team would “aim for three points and nothing less”.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, sits second from the bottom in the table, with three losses in its last three games, and will be without Khassa Camara, who is on national duty with Mauritania for the African Cup of Nations.

It had lost its midfield talisman, Federico Gallego, earlier in the season with an injury and will also be without winger Gani Nigam, as confirmed by the head coach.

“We know that we’re capable of winning games and that’s what we need to do,” JFC coach Owen Coyle told the press before the match.

As the ISL reaches its mid-point, both sides will try to secure three crucial points, either to get into top-four or to keep hopes of the same, alive (for NEUFC).

