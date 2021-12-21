ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) being played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

5:45 PM- Teams news and Injury updates ahead of the match!!

NorthEast United FC: NorthEast United will be without Willian Lalnunfela and Deshorn Brown who are ruled out due to their respective injuries. Hernan Santana is doubtful and his availability is uncertain.

ATK Mohun Bagan: In the ATK Mohun Bagan camp, the squad is fit and ready for the game with no injury concerns.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22: ATKMB looks at Ferrando for resurrection against NEUFC

ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to reverse its fortunes under a new head coach when it meets North East United FC at the Fatorda on Tuesday. The last year’s runner-up severed ties with its Spanish head coach Antonio Lopez Habas just to announce the arrival of his compatriot Juan Ferrando on the eve of its seventh outing of the season, on Monday.

Looking for its first ISL title ever since its merger early last year, ATK MB’s hopes suffered a setback as it went winless in the last four rounds putting Habas at the end of the management’s ire. Ferrando, who had a mixed bag of success with FC Goa, was literally usurped from his employers by ATK MB to helm its remaining journey in the ISL.

With eight points from six matches and currently situated at the seventh spot, ATK MB needs a lot of inspiration to restart the winning process. “I will give my 110 percent from day one so all the fans can enjoy the best brand of football and hopefully we can celebrate together soon,” Ferrando said in a statement.

NorthEast United, which has seven points from as many matches, is fresh from a 2-0 win against SC East Bengal. Despite having injuries to key players, the NEUFC performed reasonably well in its previous match giving hopes to its head coach Khalid Jamil. "We did some good work in our last game and we need to continue that. The players are in a positive frame of mind and looking to continue the momentum,” Jamil said.

