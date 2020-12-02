FC Goa's Redeem Tlang suspended for one additional game

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has handed an additional one-game suspension to FC Goa’s Redeem Tlang for his direct red card incident against Mumbai City FC on November 26.

Trying to win the ball from MCFC's Hernan Santana, Tlang lunged in with his studs up and struck the midfielder well above the knee. Referee Rahul Kumar had little choice but to flash the red card.



Based on Tlang's response to a show cause notice issued by AIFF, the Committee found the 25-year-old guilty of intentionally aiming to hurt and injure the opponent.



The Committee also deemed that despite an apology issued by Tlang in his response, there was no such intent when the opponent player was in pain.

The AIFF Disciplinary Code deems this as 'serious misconduct' therefore warranting a suspension of an additional game. This rules Tlang out of FC Goa's next game against Kerala Blasters FC on December 6.