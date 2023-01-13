Bengaluru FC will look to do what it hasn’t managed all season – to win back-to-back ISL matches – when it meets Odisha FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

After the previous week’s last-gasp 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC, Simon Grayson’s side will be desperate for three more points as it seeks to keep alive its already faint playoff hopes.

The club has a paltry 13 points from 13 matches and is currently six points off sixth place. But with five of its remaining seven games to be played at home, Grayson believes his side has an outside chance of qualifying.

“Playing several of our remaining games at home is going to have an impact,” the coach said on Friday. “It can be the difference in our efforts to get into the playoffs.”

For this, the BFC attack needs to massively improve. Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna have scored just two goals between them. Youngster N. Sivasakthi, handed his first start in eight matches against NorthEast, accounted for his first goal and should keep his place in the eleven.

For Odisha too the tie is important to build back momentum after a mid-season blip. The Josep Gombau-coached side had a fine start but went four games without a victory before beating East Bengal FC 3-1 in the last game.

In Nandakumar (five goals) and Diego Mauricio (seven goals and four assists), Odisha has firepower up front. Already in fifth place with 22 points, a positive result will further brighten its playoff chances