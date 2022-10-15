ISL 2022-23: Bipin late strike, Sarangi own goal hands Mumbai City FC 2-0 win over Odisha FC

The Mumbai City FC fans were just settling in after half-time when Lallianzuala Chhangte’s close range shot was saved by Odisha FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh. But the rebound hit Odisha’s Shubham Sarangi and rolled into the net to give Mumbai the much needed lead in the 50th minute.

And returning to its home turf at the Mumbai Football Arena after three years, Mumbai City FC managed to hold on to the lead to defeat Odisha FC 2-0 in an Indian Super League fixture on Saturday.

While Sarangi’s own goal helped the Islanders, the team extended its lead at the fag end of the game with Bipin Singh making the most of a Greg Stewart assist. Bipin rifled it into the right bottom corner of the goal, without allowing Odisha custodian Amrinder to react.

Coming into the game after salvaging a point against defending champion Hyderabad FC in the tournament opener, Mumbai City FC started off on a positive note, but as the match progressed, Odisha took dominance. In the 33rd minute, however, Mumbai City FC’s Ahmed Jahouh passed the ball far away outside the box to Bipin, who whipped in the ball inside the box, but defender Mehtab Singh was ruled offside.

Things, however, changed in the second half. After Sarangi’s own goal gave Mumbai City FC the lead, the Islanders looked more confident and their ball possession improved considerably. Odisha, which started its campaign with a win against Jamshedpur FC, also tried returning into the game, but the efforts did not quite pay off.

In the 58 th minute, Odisha’s Brazilian recruit Diego Maurício’s left footed shot from the left side of the box was saved. The visiting team, however, did not give up, and ensured that it kept Mumbai City FC defenders under pressure. In the 74th minute, Moirangthem Thoiba’s left footed shot from the left side of the box went close, but failed to find the net.

Tempers flew off the pitch as Odisha FC’s assistant coach was shown a yellow card after he went into a confrontation with the match officials alleging that Mumbai City FC had 12 players on the pitch for a while.

Before the kickoff, the kids from Special Olympics Bharat walked onto the field with the players as mascots for the game and making the evening more special for the fans, Mumbai City FC ensured that it returned to winning ways.

Result

Mumbai City FC 2 (Shubham Sarangi 50’ - own goal, Bipin Singh 94’) beat Odisha FC 0