ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, ISL semifinal: Preview, Streaming info; When, where to watch ATKMB vs HFC

ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking at a boisterous home support for the necessary incendiary when it meets holder Hyderabad FC with the target of a win in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinals, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday.

The host would be looking to make the most of the slight advantage it gained by holding Hyderabad to a goalless draw away from home in the first leg.

A win for either of the two opponents will secure a final spot provided a result is secured in the regulation time (90 minutes). Otherwise, extra-time and penalty shoot-outs could decide the winner. The contest in all likelihood will be keenly fought as two of the most formidable defences in the tournament take guard. This was very much the reason why the first leg encounter ended goalless.

'Our philosophy remains the same. We want to win the match in 90 minutes.'



Head coach Juan Ferrando previews tomorrow's semifinal clash against Hyderabad FC!

After a mediocre performance in the second phase of the league stage, the ATK Mohun Bagan appears to have turned the corner in the play-offs. The Mariners managed to keep a cleansheet in their last three games and also enjoy the record of winning eight out of 11 home games.

This is contrasted against the fantastic away record of Hyderabad FC. The visitor has the second-best away record this season. The defending champion has lost just two out of ten games on the road and has kept cleansheets in three out of their last four games. This makes for an interesting clash even though ATKMB will be taking heart from the 1-0 win it recorded against the same opponent at home in the first phase of the league.

🤩 Thank you for that night Hyderabad!



We will feel your strength and support tomorrow as well

“Our mentality for this game is to play like it is a final and play to win in 90 minutes. In the first leg, Hyderabad had more rest compared to us, but now, we will be in the same situation,” said the ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando. The ATKMB coach will be hoping that his attack with Dimitri Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Hugo Boumous will be delivering the goods.

“The mood in the camp is good. They have a very strong squad and we managed to control their players really well. Tactically, we were very good in the first leg,” said the Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez. “They are more comfortable at home, but we are a very good team whether we play home or away because we don’t make a lot of changes,” he added.

-Amitabha Das Sharma

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC ISL semifinal second leg match kick-off?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad ISL match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, March 13 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).

Where can you watch the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC ISL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC ISL match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.