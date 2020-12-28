ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 41 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium on December 28, Monday.

Both the teams are featuring in their fourth season.

The Bangalore-based side has a remarkable record in the league stage, winning 38 of out of 69 matches at a success rate of 55.1 per cent. On the other hand, JFC, during the regular season, has registered 19 wins from 61 matches at a success rate of 31.1 per cent.

Overall Head To Head - BFC-JFC (Total: 6 | Wins - BFC: 2 , JFC: 2; Draws: 2 )

This contest has been evenly fought, with both BFC and JFC winning two games each and the other two matches ending in a draw.

First meeting (BFC 0-1 JFC)

The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 21, 2017 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The Blues, despite dominating the possession at 69 per cent and leading the shot count 20-7, suffered a 1-0 loss to the Red Mariners. Brazilian midfielder Matheus Trindade scored a stoppage-time winner, in the 91st minute, to hand his side the win and also the three points.



Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)

The recent battle between the two sides, however, has been dominated by Bengaluru.

Last 5 Games:

BFC VS JFC- 2-0

JFC VS BFC- 0-0

JFC VS BFC- 5-1

BFC VS JFC- 2-2

JFC VS BFC- 0-2

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Bengaluru FC: 7

Jamshedpur FC: 8

Top 3 scorers:

3 goals- Sunil Chhetri (BFC)

2 goals- Pablo Blanco (JFC)

1 goal- Erik Paartalu (BFC), Thongkhosiem haokip (BFC), Nishu Kumar (BFC), Miku (BFC), Augustin Fernandes (JFC), Michael Soosairaj (JFC), Carlos Calvo (JFC), Sergio Cindoncha (JFC), Gourav Mukhi (JFC), Matheus Trindade (JFC)

Clean sheets:

Bengaluru FC: 3

Jamshedpur FC: 2

Red Cards:

Bengaluru FC: 1 (Gursimrat Singh Gill)

Jamshedpur FC: 1 (Mehtab Hossain)