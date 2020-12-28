ISL News ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for JFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC. Team Sportstar 28 December, 2020 12:54 IST Team Sportstar 28 December, 2020 12:54 IST Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 41 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium on December 28, Monday.Both the teams are featuring in their fourth season.The Bangalore-based side has a remarkable record in the league stage, winning 38 of out of 69 matches at a success rate of 55.1 per cent. On the other hand, JFC, during the regular season, has registered 19 wins from 61 matches at a success rate of 31.1 per cent.Overall Head To Head - BFC-JFC (Total: 6 | Wins - BFC: 2 , JFC: 2; Draws: 2 )This contest has been evenly fought, with both BFC and JFC winning two games each and the other two matches ending in a draw.First meeting (BFC 0-1 JFC)The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 21, 2017 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The Blues, despite dominating the possession at 69 per cent and leading the shot count 20-7, suffered a 1-0 loss to the Red Mariners. Brazilian midfielder Matheus Trindade scored a stoppage-time winner, in the 91st minute, to hand his side the win and also the three points.Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)The recent battle between the two sides, however, has been dominated by Bengaluru.Last 5 Games:BFC VS JFC- 2-0JFC VS BFC- 0-0JFC VS BFC- 5-1BFC VS JFC- 2-2JFC VS BFC- 0-2 STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Bengaluru FC: 7Jamshedpur FC: 8 Top 3 scorers:3 goals- Sunil Chhetri (BFC)2 goals- Pablo Blanco (JFC)1 goal- Erik Paartalu (BFC), Thongkhosiem haokip (BFC), Nishu Kumar (BFC), Miku (BFC), Augustin Fernandes (JFC), Michael Soosairaj (JFC), Carlos Calvo (JFC), Sergio Cindoncha (JFC), Gourav Mukhi (JFC), Matheus Trindade (JFC) Clean sheets:Bengaluru FC: 3Jamshedpur FC: 2 Red Cards:Bengaluru FC: 1 (Gursimrat Singh Gill)Jamshedpur FC: 1 (Mehtab Hossain) ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennayin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for