Bipin Singh extends contract with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC has extended the contract of Indian forward Bipin Singh. The new extension will see him commit his future to MCFC until May 2025.

The 26-year-old winger from Manipur had a season to remember as the Islanders got their hands on both the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy in the 2020-21 campaign.

Bipin scored the only hattrick of the recently-concluded ISL edition during a brilliant performance against Odisha FC. His 90th-minute winner against ATK Mohun Bagan in the 2020-21 summit clash sealed Mumbai City’s maiden Indian Super League title.

Bipin has made 45 appearances for Mumbai so far and had racked up six goals and four assists in 22 games last season. His exploits in a successful year were rewarded as he received his maiden call-up to the Indian national football team, marking his international debut with an assist against Oman in a friendly.

"I can't express my joy enough to be able to extend my stay here with Mumbai City. Since joining the club in 2018, I've felt right at home and Mumbai has helped me become a better footballer and a better person too," Bipin said after putting pen to paper.

"I feel like I'm in the best shape and in the best moment of my career. A lot of the credit goes to the trust the club, Sergio Lobera, my teammates, and the fans have shown in me," he added.

Delighted with Bipin's MCFC extension, manager Lobera said: "It’s difficult to find an immensely talented player and a genuine person like Bipin. I've worked with so many footballers but Bipin’s work rate and willingness to learn stand out. I'm delighted that Bipin has extended his time with Mumbai and I wish him many more years of success with us."