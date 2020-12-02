Home ISL News ISL 2020 News: Jamshedpur's disallowed goal against Hyderabad leads to confusion ISL 2020 News: Referee Raktim Saha disallowed Jamshedpur FC's 71st minute goal against Hyderabad FC - the reason for which seems to be inconclusive. Team Sportstar 02 December, 2020 23:43 IST Jamshedpur FC players were shocked by the referee's decision to disallow the goal in the 71st minute. - ISL/SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 02 December, 2020 23:43 IST The reasons for a disallowed goal by Jamshedpur FC have taken centre-stage following its 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.During the 71st minute, JFC winger Isaac Vanmalsawma whipped in a free kick from the right which was straight at goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani. The Hyderabad custodian managed to palm it away but his clearance was poor as it bounced off his teammate Aridane Santana's arm and fell into the net. Though the ball came off a HFC player's arm, referee Raktim Saha, seemingly chalked it off for a foul by JFC player Peter Hartley on the goalkeeper. In the post-match interview, JFC head coach Owen Coyle revealed that he was informed of a handball by Hartley. The Scotsman wasn't pleased by the explanation from the match officials. ISL 2020-21 highlights: Hyderabad, Jamshedpur play out 1-1 draw "I thought we played really well in the second half. We deserved the equaliser. It's extremely upsetting to see a fair goal being disallowed. The linesman thought it was a handball. We have players and coaching staff from abroad in the ISL. The league's quality is improving. Last year, they had foreign referees. Now they don't. Something has to be done to improve refereeing decisions on the field," he said.Jamshedpur later went level in the 85th minute when centre-back Stephen Eze to rescue a point for Coyle's men. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos