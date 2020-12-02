ISL 2020 News: Jamshedpur's disallowed goal against Hyderabad leads to confusion

The reasons for a disallowed goal by Jamshedpur FC have taken centre-stage following its 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.

During the 71st minute, JFC winger Isaac Vanmalsawma whipped in a free kick from the right which was straight at goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani. The Hyderabad custodian managed to palm it away but his clearance was poor as it bounced off his teammate Aridane Santana's arm and fell into the net.

Though the ball came off a HFC player's arm, referee Raktim Saha, seemingly chalked it off for a foul by JFC player Peter Hartley on the goalkeeper. In the post-match interview, JFC head coach Owen Coyle revealed that he was informed of a handball by Hartley. The Scotsman wasn't pleased by the explanation from the match officials.

"I thought we played really well in the second half. We deserved the equaliser. It's extremely upsetting to see a fair goal being disallowed. The linesman thought it was a handball. We have players and coaching staff from abroad in the ISL. The league's quality is improving. Last year, they had foreign referees. Now they don't. Something has to be done to improve refereeing decisions on the field," he said.

Jamshedpur later went level in the 85th minute when centre-back Stephen Eze to rescue a point for Coyle's men.