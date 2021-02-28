Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 playoffs: Teams qualified, fixtures, schedule, timings and venues With the league stage of the 2020-21 ISL coming to an end, here are the four teams which have qualified, schedule for the double-legged semifinals and more. Team Sportstar 28 February, 2021 21:33 IST The 2020-21 Indian Super League final will be held at the Fatorda Stadium on March 13, Saturday (Representative Image). - Twitter/ISL Team Sportstar 28 February, 2021 21:33 IST The four semifinalists for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season are confirmed with Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United and FC Goa making up the top four in the league table.Table-topper and League winner Mumbai City will take on fourth-placed Goa in the first semifinal, while Mohun Bagan will face NorthEast United in the second semifinal.The first-leg semifinals will be held on Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6. The return legs are scheduled on Monday, March 8, and Tuesday, March 9.PODCAST - FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando has had among the most challenging start to life in India. In this episode of The Full Time Show, he speaks to Aashin Prasad about his maiden season in ISL, quarantine and player management, coaching style, contentious refereeing and his takeaways from the season. The semi-finals will be played across two venues - GMC Stadium, Bambolim and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.The two-legged ties will not hold the 'Away Goal' rule for the semifinals. Teams with the higher goal aggregate in their respective ties will progress to the final.Friday, March 5: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC – 1st leg (Fatorda Stadium)Saturday, March 6: NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan – 1st leg (GMC Stadium Bambolim)Monday, March 8: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa – 2nd leg (GMC Stadium Bambolim)Tuesday, March 9: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United – 2nd leg (Fatorda Stadium) Saturday, March 13: ISL final(Kick-offs at 7.30 PM (IST)) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.