ISL 2020-21 playoffs: Teams qualified, fixtures, schedule, timings and venues

The four semifinalists for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season are confirmed with Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United and FC Goa making up the top four in the league table.

Table-topper and League winner Mumbai City will take on fourth-placed Goa in the first semifinal, while Mohun Bagan will face NorthEast United in the second semifinal.

The first-leg semifinals will be held on Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6. The return legs are scheduled on Monday, March 8, and Tuesday, March 9.

PODCAST - FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando has had among the most challenging start to life in India. In this episode of The Full Time Show, he speaks to Aashin Prasad about his maiden season in ISL, quarantine and player management, coaching style, contentious refereeing and his takeaways from the season.

The semi-finals will be played across two venues - GMC Stadium, Bambolim and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

The two-legged ties will not hold the 'Away Goal' rule for the semifinals. Teams with the higher goal aggregate in their respective ties will progress to the final.