ISL 2020-21 news, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Unbeaten sides Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will face-off in a key clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Friday.

Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo played a 4-4-2 formation in the opening two matches with striker Esmael Goncalves allowed to run across the front line. In the pre-match, Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat has spoken of a better display in the attacking third to match its defensive stablitiy. Dimas Delgado, who is being eased into full match fitness, is the key creative source and could get his first start of the season.

Laszlo confirmed that left-back Chhuantea Fanai will not be fit for the game and Jerry Lalrinzuala will start in his place.

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (3-4-3)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Juanan; Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan; Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Chennaiyin-Kerala combined XI. Captaincy pick: Esmael Goncalves (CFC), Vice-captain: Sunil Chhetri

Combined CFC-KBFC XI

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC); Reagan Singh (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Juanan (BFC), Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC); Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC); Esmael Goncalves (CFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC); Sunil Chhetri (BFC)