ISL 2020-21 news, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Chennaiyin FC's Eli Sabia and Bengaluru FC's Harmanjot Khabra. - www.indiansuperleague.com Team Sportstar 04 December, 2020 11:13 IST Unbeaten sides Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will face-off in a key clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Friday.Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo played a 4-4-2 formation in the opening two matches with striker Esmael Goncalves allowed to run across the front line. In the pre-match, Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat has spoken of a better display in the attacking third to match its defensive stablitiy. Dimas Delgado, who is being eased into full match fitness, is the key creative source and could get his first start of the season. Laszlo confirmed that left-back Chhuantea Fanai will not be fit for the game and Jerry Lalrinzuala will start in his place.ISL 2020-21 COVERAGEHere's how the two teams could line-up.Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-4-2)Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr Bengaluru FC predicted XI (3-4-3)Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Juanan; Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan; Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil ChhetriWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Chennaiyin-Kerala combined XI. Captaincy pick: Esmael Goncalves (CFC), Vice-captain: Sunil ChhetriCombined CFC-KBFC XIGurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC); Reagan Singh (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Juanan (BFC), Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC); Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC); Esmael Goncalves (CFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC); Sunil Chhetri (BFC)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV