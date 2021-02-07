Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Ahead of the match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 07 February, 2021 12:02 IST Liston Colaco scored twice in Hyderabad FC's 4-2 win over NEUFC in their last meeting. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 07 February, 2021 12:02 IST Hyderabad FC will take on NorthEast United FC in match 86 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday.Both Hyderabad and NorthEast have the opportunity to move into third position with a win. Hyderabad comes into the game on the back of a 2-0 win, while NorthEast drew 2-2 against FC Goa on Thursday.Podcast - The merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan for ISL 2020-21 seemed like a match made in heaven, but fans didn't look pleased. Our reporters Shyam Vasudevan, Aashin Prasad and Amitabha Das Sharma delve into the reasons behind fans' displeasure and the raging hashtag #RemoveATK in the latest episode of 'The Full Time Show'. Here's how the two teams could line up:Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharm; Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane SantanaNorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Subhasish Roy; Nim Dorjee, Mashoor Shereef, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Dylan Fox; Suhair VP, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado; Deshorn Brown Fantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy HFC-NEUFC XI.Captaincy pick: Aridane Santana (HFC), Vice-captain: Federico Gallego (NEUFC)Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Chinglensena Singh (HFC), Mashoor Shereef (NEUFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Joel Chianese (HFC), Luis Machado (NEUFC), Fedrico Gallego (NEUFC), Deshorn Brown (NEUFC), Aridane Santana (HFC)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos