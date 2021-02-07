ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team news and formation

Hyderabad FC will take on NorthEast United FC in match 86 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday.

Both Hyderabad and NorthEast have the opportunity to move into third position with a win. Hyderabad comes into the game on the back of a 2-0 win, while NorthEast drew 2-2 against FC Goa on Thursday.

Here's how the two teams could line up:

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharm; Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subhasish Roy; Nim Dorjee, Mashoor Shereef, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Dylan Fox; Suhair VP, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado; Deshorn Brown

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy HFC-NEUFC XI.



Captaincy pick: Aridane Santana (HFC), Vice-captain: Federico Gallego (NEUFC)

Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Chinglensena Singh (HFC), Mashoor Shereef (NEUFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Joel Chianese (HFC), Luis Machado (NEUFC), Fedrico Gallego (NEUFC), Deshorn Brown (NEUFC), Aridane Santana (HFC)