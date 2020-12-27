Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 27 December, 2020 13:54 IST Kerala Blasters will take on Hyderabad FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium. - www.indiansuperleague.com Team Sportstar 27 December, 2020 13:54 IST Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will look for its first win of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season when it takes on Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.Blasters has three draws and three losses so far and is ninth on the table. Kibu Vicuna's side welcomed back Sahal Abdul Samad, another key player in midfield, in the 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal last week and could be in line for a start.RELATED1) ISL 2020-21 Preview: Kerala Blasters looking for first win against Hyderabad FC 2) ISL 2020-21: Liston Colaco, a star in the making 3) ISL 2020-21: Sahal Abdul Samad hype train arrives as Kerala Blasters huffs and puffs in ISL 4) Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. Hyderabad suffered its first loss of the season against Mumbai City FC and will look to return to winning ways. Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-3-3)Albino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar; Rahul KP, Facundo Pereyra, Gary HooperHyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Liston Colaco, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane SantanaFantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Aridane Santana (HFC), Vice-captain: Gary Hooper (KBFC)KBFC-HFC combined XI: Subrata Paul (HFC), Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Chinglensena Singh (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Liston Colaco (HFC), Mohammed Yasir (HFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC).ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos