ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will look for its first win of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season when it takes on Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

Blasters has three draws and three losses so far and is ninth on the table. Kibu Vicuna's side welcomed back Sahal Abdul Samad, another key player in midfield, in the 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal last week and could be in line for a start.



Hyderabad suffered its first loss of the season against Mumbai City FC and will look to return to winning ways.

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-3-3)

Albino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar; Rahul KP, Facundo Pereyra, Gary Hooper

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Liston Colaco, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Aridane Santana (HFC), Vice-captain: Gary Hooper (KBFC)

KBFC-HFC combined XI: Subrata Paul (HFC), Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Chinglensena Singh (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Liston Colaco (HFC), Mohammed Yasir (HFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC).