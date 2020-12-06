Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted fantasy XI, team news, formation ISL 2020: Ahead of Tuesday night's Indian Super League (ISL) encounter, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC. Team Sportstar 06 December, 2020 10:20 IST Mumbai City's Amrinder Singh and Odisha FC's Arshdeep Singh. - www.indiansuperleague.com Team Sportstar 06 December, 2020 10:20 IST Odisha FC will seek its first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) season when it takes on a strong Mumbai City FC (MCFC) outfit at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.MCFC has bagged two back-to-back wins, the last one being a convincing 3-0 win over SC East Bengal. On the other hand, Odisha suffered a late heartbreak when ATK Mohun Bagan snatched a 1-0 victory in the dying seconds of the game. RELATED1) ISL 2020-21 Preview: Mumbai City takes on struggling Odisha FC 2) ISL 2020-21: Who are Odisha FC's foreign players? 3) ISL 2020-21: Who are Mumbai City FC's foreign players? Odisha is riddled with injuries -- Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Marcelinho -- as it chases its first win of the season. Midfielder Raynier Fernandes is expected to not be available for this game due to injury.Here's how the two teams could line-up.Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Goloui, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam Le FondreOdisha FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay; Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora; Nandhakumar Sekar, Samuel Lalmuanpia, Laishram Singh; Manuel OnwuFantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Mumbai City FC-Odisha FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Adam le FondreCombined MCFC-OFC XIAmrinder Singh (MCFC); Mohammad Rakip (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC), Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Laishram Singh (OFC), Nandhakumar Sekar (OFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Adam le Fondre (MCFC)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos