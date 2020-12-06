ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted fantasy XI, team news, formation

Odisha FC will seek its first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) season when it takes on a strong Mumbai City FC (MCFC) outfit at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

MCFC has bagged two back-to-back wins, the last one being a convincing 3-0 win over SC East Bengal. On the other hand, Odisha suffered a late heartbreak when ATK Mohun Bagan snatched a 1-0 victory in the dying seconds of the game.





Odisha is riddled with injuries -- Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Marcelinho -- as it chases its first win of the season. Midfielder Raynier Fernandes is expected to not be available for this game due to injury.

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Goloui, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam Le Fondre

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay; Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora; Nandhakumar Sekar, Samuel Lalmuanpia, Laishram Singh; Manuel Onwu

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Mumbai City FC-Odisha FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Adam le Fondre

Combined MCFC-OFC XI

Amrinder Singh (MCFC); Mohammad Rakip (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC), Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Laishram Singh (OFC), Nandhakumar Sekar (OFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Adam le Fondre (MCFC)